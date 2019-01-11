Porsche iRacing World Championship Series

Benecke takes victory in opening iRacing Porsche Pro Qualifying series event

by Vince Pettit
written by Vince Pettit
Benecke takes victory in opening iRacing Porsche Pro Qualifying series event
Credit: iRacing

Maximilian Benecke took victory in the first of the Porsche Pro Qualifying races to lead the way in the nine-round series that will see the top 20 drivers enter in to the Porsche iRacing World Championship Series.

The opening race of the season was  closely fought affair with plenty of action throughout.

Benecke dominated the race from the start, leading from pole position in to the first corner, chased closely by Jarrad Filsell and Alexander Thiebe.

While the first corner of the opening lap saw no issues it wasn’t long before the race claimed its first victim as Ricardo Castro Ledo ended up on their roof after a collision with another competitor.

While the race was largely a clean affair, there was controversy in the closing stages of the race as Williams eSports driver Moritz Löhner collided with the wall before cutting in front of a fellow competitor.

The competition is tough with over 800 drivers already trying their hand at the series with anyone holding an iRacing C level road racing license eligible to enter.

Twenty drivers have already been selected for the series with the final twenty qualifying over the nine rounds.

Each round is 30 minutes and will feature Tsukuba Circuit, Twin Ring Motegi, Watkins Glen International,  Imola, Mount Panorama, Suzuka Circuit, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, and the final race at the legendary Sebring International Raceway.

Drivers already qualified for the series that is due to launch in a couple of months time are: Martin Krönke, Mitchell deJong, Mack Bakkum, Greger Huttu, Peter Berryman, Kevin Ellis Jr, Joshua K Rogers, Marcus Jensen, Jamie Fluke, Antoine Higelin, João Vaz, Tommy Ostgaard, Ilkka Haapala, Pashalis Gergis, Stephen Michaels, Kazuki Oomishima, Dion Vergers, Martti Pietilä, Ricardo Orozco, and Michael Partington.

The second race of the season gets underway on 13 January and will be streamed live on the iRacing eSports Network.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinReddit
Vince Pettit

Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK. Outside of motor sport he loves music, photography, NBA and NFL.

Related articles

Seven Gamers Prepare For McLaren Shadow Project Finals

January 10, 2019

iRacing launch official Porsche eSports racing series

December 15, 2018

James Baldwin Wins eROC Invitational And Entry To...

December 6, 2018

Germany’s Motorsports Governing Body Recognises Sim Racing As...

October 26, 2018

NASCAR stars rave about Red Bull GRC on...

December 7, 2017

Twelve drivers prepare for McLaren World’s Fastest Gamer...

November 8, 2017

Season Review: 2017 Red Bull Global Rallycross –...

November 6, 2017

Olsbergs unsure of Honda continuation

October 25, 2017

Red Bull GRC joins iRacing

October 17, 2017

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More