Porsche announce Esports Supercup in partnership with iRacing

Porsche will be adding a new series to its one-make portfolio this season as it enters in to a partnership with the virtual racing platform iRacing to launch its official world championship the Porsche Esports Supercup.

Over the last few months iRacing competitors have been battling it out to make the final 40 in the global qualifying races in the identical 911 GT3 Cup cars.

The new championship will start on 13 April on the virtual version of the Barber Motorsport Park in Alabama, USA, with the championship culminating at Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italy on 28 September.

The prize pool for the championship is set at $100,000 and will be shared between the victors.

“By adding an esports racing competition to our established series of one-make cups, we are extending our footprint in the world of motorsport and allowing sim racers to join the global Porsche Motorsport family,” said Fritz Enzinger, Head of Porsche Motorsport.

“With the Porsche Esports Supercup, we are launching a global championship that every serious sim racer will strive to win in his career. Only sim racers with a very high skill level have made it through the qualifying process. We are going to witness some very tight races,” added Marco Ujhasi, Manager Esports at Porsche Motorsport.

As Porsche recognise the importance that virtual racing presents in the world of motorsport, it will also honour the champion at the annual Porsche Night of Champions gala.

“Porsche’s heart beats for motorsport. We can share this passion with a much broader audience through esports and create a unique community of esport fans and motorsport fans,” says Kjell Gruner, Vice President Marketing at Porsche.

You can follow all ten rounds of the Porsche Esports Supercup live on YouTube (www.youtube.com/iracing-esports-network), on Facebook (www.facebook.com/iracing) and Twitch (www.twitch.tv/iracing).