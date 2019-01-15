Black Swan Racing to take on dual endurance programme with Porsche 911 GT3 R’s

Black Swan Racing have confirmed a dual programme of the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup and the Intercontinental GT Challenge with a pair of Porsche 911 GT3 R’s, running in nine races across five countries.

The team will kick off their year at the Rolex 24 of Daytona on 26/27 January with the season opening race of the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup.

Last time they competed in 2016 they narrowly missed out on class victory, this year they return with Team Principal/Driver Tim Pappas, Porsche factory driver Dirk Werner and Marco Seefried; also joining them for Daytona is Porsche Young Driver Matteo Cairolli.

“I couldn’t be more excited to embark on our 2019 adventure.” said Tim Pappas, “We’re taking in the two premier endurance categories for GT3 racing, but feel as prepared as we can.

‘The all-new Porsche 911 GT3 R has proven incredible in testing so far, and when combined with their heritage in endurance racing, we’re set for a strong season.

“In IMSA, having Dirk Werner and Marco Seefried as teammates for the year, not to mention Matteo Cairoli for the Rolex 24, is a fantastic opportunity.

Throughout the North America campaign the team will carry the Champion Porsche logo, honoring the owner of the iconic team, Dave Maraj who passed away in 2018.

“We’ll be running the Champion Porsche badge throughout our IMSA campaign, which is an honor we hope to meet by continued results.”

The IGTC season will start on 31 January with the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour race in Australia, Jeroen Bleekemolen will join Pappas to defend their 2018 class title with Marc Lieb sharing a seat with Dirk Werner.

“In the IGTC, the band is ‘back together again’ with Jeroen, and the combination of Dirk and Marc Lieb throughout the year creates a dream scenario.