Brabham targets 2021/22 FIA WEC entry an Le Mans return

Adelaide-based Brabham Automotive has announced that it is targeting an entry to the 2021/22 FIA World Endurance Championship entry to the GTE Pro class with their BT62 track car.

Branded as ‘Brabham Road to Le Mans‘, the manufacturer is targeting the jewell in the crown of endurance racing with the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The programme will be run and funded in-house by Brabam Automotive and their commercial partners, linking directly to the Brabham BT62 Driver Development Programme, meaning early owners of the track car will get a chance to test for a possible Le Mans Pro-Am entry.

“Returning the Brabham name to Le Mans is something I have been working on for years, so it’s fantastic to make this announcement today.” said Brabham Automotive managing director, lead test driver and 2009 Le Mans winner David Brabham.

“Brabham Automotive only launched its first car, the BT62, in May 2018 so we have a long road to travel to earn the right to return to compete at Le Mans. That work starts now with a long-term racing commitment.

“We look forward to developing the BT62 and future products while building a world-class competitive race team around the leading engineering and manufacturing talent we have in the business.”

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), promoters of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, added, “At Le Mans, the legendary Brabham name instantly conjures up memories of an outstanding family success story.

“It all began in July 1967 at the only French Grand Prix to be held at the Bugatti Circuit, when three-time Formula One world champion Sir Jack Brabham took the honours in a car sporting the Brabham name.

“Sir Jack’s sons, Geoff and David, perpetuated the family tradition by winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1993 and 2009 respectively, both with Peugeot.

“For the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, the return of the Brabham name to endurance racing is therefore much more than symbolic. It demonstrates remarkable loyalty and an extraordinary competitive spirit.”

Brabham also announced a customer programme as it targets a return to Le Mans with competition in lower level series to be announced in the future.

Dan Marks, Commercial Director Brabham Automotive commented, “Brabham Automotive is a racing brand so since inception we’ve always had competitive motorsport in mind.

“Our plan to go on the Journey Back to Le Mans is a statement of intent that Brabham Automotive is back and here to stay.

“In the BT62, we have already built an outstanding, unrestricted track car now with a road legal option. We will develop this car to make its mark in motor racing, along with new vehicles.

“Today is great news for us and will help put the Australian car industry back on the world stage.”