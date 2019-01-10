Butel and O’Brien Pair-up for Optimum’s new GT4 Programme

Prototype and Sportscar driver Jack Butel will be partnering Connor O’Brien in the British GT Championship next season. The pair join Optimum Motorsport who will be launching their new Aston Martin Vantage in the GT4 class.

It will be a new adventure for the Silver pairing who have driven very driven types of Sportscars up until this point, with O’Brien making the step up from the Ginetta GT5 Challenge, while Butel moves across from the LMP3 Cup Championship.

“It looks like it will be a really competitive and strong field,” Butel explained. “I have already been talking a lot with Connor about the season ahead and the approach that we’ll take so it’s great we’re working closely together at this early stage.”

Elsewhere, Butel has also raced internationally and will be out in action during the 24hr of Dubai this weekend.

“I’ll be getting plenty of GT4 seat time in the 24 Hours of Dubai and I can’t wait to begin testing the new Aston Martin,” Jack continued. “Every lap that we can gain in the off-season will help us in the season ahead so we’re hoping not too many Astons attend the media day! With Connor it is a good pairing, we will both learn a lot very quickly, so we are both raring to go.”

They become the sixth confirmed GT4 pairing for next season though the first from Optimum who plan to announce a second GT4 and GT3 entry in due course. They come into 2019 as the defending GT3 drivers champions and will be determined to keep hold of that title with a new pairing.