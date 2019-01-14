Canal Retains Panis-Barthez Competition Seat for 2019 ELMS Campaign

Julien Canal will remain with Panis-Barthez Competition for the 2019 European Le Mans Series season, with the Frenchman completing the line-up in the #23 Ligier JS P217 alongside Will Stevens and Rene Binder.

Canal helped the team take two podium finishes during the 2018 campaign alongside Stevens and fellow Frenchman Timothe Buret, and also helped the team finish ninth in the LMP2 class in last years 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“After a two-month winter break, I was in touch with some endurance actors in order to find the most suitable sporting program in parallel with my professional activities,” said Canal.

“But looking at what we achieved last year with the team of Olivier Panis and Simon Abadie, taking into account the progress we made through the end, it was obvious that carrying on with PBC was the best option. So I’m very happy to be back with the Panis-Barthez Competition.

“My motivation and my desire to give my best for the guys, for my teammates and for the brand are very strong. With Will and Rene we have only one goal: winning.”

Team Principal Olivier Panis feels retaining the services of thirty-six-year-old Canal is good for the whole Panis-Barthez Competition outfit, and alongside Stevens and Binder he hopes the team can be fighting at the very front of what is expected to be another closely-fought LMP2 class battle in 2019.

“Keeping Julien Canal among us is very good news for the whole team,” said Panis. “His maturity and his experience are well proven, and last year it united us around new strong goals.

“His close relation with Will Stevens is now strengthened by the determination of Rene Binder. All together, they are going to do wonderful things on track. That’s clearly a high-powered line-up, ready to fight at the top of the LMP2 category.”