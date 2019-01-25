Road Racing

Dunlop set to return to Isle of Man TT with TYCO BMW

by Mark Byrne
written by Mark Byrne
Dunlop set to return to Isle of Man TT with TYCO BMW
Credit: TYCO BMW

Following the death of his brother William Dunlop at the 2018 Skerries 100 Road Races, Michael Dunlop took a step back from the limelight and sat out the rest of the 2018 season.

A few weeks ago he made his  first public appearance since, to collect an award of behalf of William in which he was inducted into the Irish Motorcycle Hall of Fame.

It has now been announced that Michael will once again race with the Northern Irish TYCO BMW team at thes 2019 Isle of Man TT race as he hopes to add to his tally of 18 wins.

At last years TT, Dunlop claimed 3 wins including one for the TYCO team in the first race of the week. Following that win he went on to win in the Superstock and Supertwin race on by his own MD Racing machinery.

“I’m looking forward to working with the TAS Racing boys again this year.” said Dunlop. “We grabbed a Superbike TT win last year, which was a good start and the goal this year will be to go after both the Superbike and Senior TT wins on the Island.

“BMW has launched a new bike, which I should be riding in a few weeks’ time. With the added improvements to the package and a second season with the same team, we should be in a good place to go after both the big wins on the Island.”

“It was always our plan to continue with Michael, however it was important we took some time together to consider the best way to approach 2019, and we look forward to announcing further details soon.” added Tyco BMW Team Manager Philip Neill.

Dunlop’s full racing plans for the year are yet to be fully confirmed but are expected to be announced over the next few weeks.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinReddit
Mark Byrne

Mark , 28 from Ireland. Fan of all types of motorsport particularly Formula 1 and Motorbikes with a recently found interest in Endurance Racing. Also a keen amateur photographer.

Related articles

Farmer joins Iddon at Tyco BMW for 2019...

November 24, 2018

Isle of Man TT: Peter Hickman wins Senior...

June 8, 2018

Isle of Man TT: Dunlop Smashes Records to...

June 7, 2018

Isle of Man TT: Peter Hickman secures maiden...

June 4, 2018

Isle of Man TT: Record-Breaking Michael Dunlop wins...

June 4, 2018

Isle of Man TT: Michael Dunlop Wins Record-Breaking...

June 2, 2018

Isle of Man TT: Dan Kneen dies in...

May 30, 2018

Isle of Man TT: Harrison smashes 17-Minute Barrier...

May 29, 2018

Harrison tops opening Isle of Man TT Superbike...

May 28, 2018

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More