Dunlop set to return to Isle of Man TT with TYCO BMW

Following the death of his brother William Dunlop at the 2018 Skerries 100 Road Races, Michael Dunlop took a step back from the limelight and sat out the rest of the 2018 season.

A few weeks ago he made his first public appearance since, to collect an award of behalf of William in which he was inducted into the Irish Motorcycle Hall of Fame.

It has now been announced that Michael will once again race with the Northern Irish TYCO BMW team at thes 2019 Isle of Man TT race as he hopes to add to his tally of 18 wins.

At last years TT, Dunlop claimed 3 wins including one for the TYCO team in the first race of the week. Following that win he went on to win in the Superstock and Supertwin race on by his own MD Racing machinery.

“I’m looking forward to working with the TAS Racing boys again this year.” said Dunlop. “We grabbed a Superbike TT win last year, which was a good start and the goal this year will be to go after both the Superbike and Senior TT wins on the Island.

“BMW has launched a new bike, which I should be riding in a few weeks’ time. With the added improvements to the package and a second season with the same team, we should be in a good place to go after both the big wins on the Island.”

“It was always our plan to continue with Michael, however it was important we took some time together to consider the best way to approach 2019, and we look forward to announcing further details soon.” added Tyco BMW Team Manager Philip Neill.

Dunlop’s full racing plans for the year are yet to be fully confirmed but are expected to be announced over the next few weeks.