Falken Motorsports unveil new Porsche 911 GT3 R for 2019

Falken Motorsports will head in to the 2019 VLN Endurance Championship with a new car for the 2019 season after taking delivery of a new Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Alongside their proven BMW M6 GT3, the Japanese tyre brand continues their motorsport commitments at the Nordschleife for its twentieth year.

The new Porsche features better aerodynamics that previous models which Falken is hoping to pair with their Falken 300/680R18 tyres, providing even more grip on the front axle, while the rear axle is still fitted with 310/710R18 tyres.

Martin Ragginger and Klaus Bachler continue with the team as they are joined by Porsche factory drivers Dirk Werner and Jörg Bergmeister.

In the BMW Peter Dumbreck lines up with Alexandre Imperatori and BMW factory drivers Stef Dusseldorp and Jens Klingmann.

Falken first tested the new Porsche in autumn as they became the first customer team to get their hands on the new machinery.

The team are busy comparing both cars for the 2019 season with a three-day test to be run at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão, Portugal, with the race debut for the new car coming on 23 March at the first round of the 2019 VLN Endurance Championship.

“We started to gain our first experiences on the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a Nissan Skyline GT-R R33 in 1999,” explained Markus Bögner, COO and Managing Director.

“Today we regularly battle for victories with a two-car team. We have been working very successfully together with Porsche since 2011 and last season we were able to experience the climax of this collaboration so far.

“With two overall victories, including the first double victory in team history, and a total of seven podium finishes, 2018 was the most successful season in our almost twenty-year racing history.

“We are more than confident of being able to build on these successes with the new model,” Markus Bögner added.

Falken 2019 racing calendar

16 March VLN test and set-up run

23 March 65th ADAC Westfalenfahrt

13 April 44th DMV 4-hour race

27 April 61st ADAC ACAS H&R-Cup

18-19 May 14-hour qualifying race

20-23 June ADAC TOTAL 24-hour race

3 August ROWE 6-hour ADAC Ruhr Cup race

7 September 42nd RCM DMV border race

28 September 59th ADAC Reinoldus endurance race

12 October 51st ADAC Barbarossa Prize