Freeman Back For Clio Cup Series Title Bid

by Simon Paice
Simon Freeman hopes to be challenging for the Michelin Clio Cup Series title in 2019 as he returns to the grid with Pitbull Racing. 

Freeman has acquired the double championship-winning car of former team-mate Ben Palmer as he embarks on his second full season in the series.

Since joining the series midway through the 2017 campaign, Freeman has impressively finished on the podium in 16 of the 26 races he has contested.

There’s only one objective on my mind heading into the new season and that’s winning the title,” said Freeman, who narrowly missed out on the 2018 vice-champion honours.

“We’ve proven repeatedly since entering the series that we’re more than capable of racing at the sharp end with the best. 

“With a championship-winning car and winter testing, I’ve never been in a better place to try and bring home the title. I can’t wait to get the season underway.”

Simon Paice

Simon provides coverage of the support championships for the BTCC, having been a fixture in the TOCA paddock for over six years. You can follow him on Twitter @spaicemedia.

