Garnett To Make Ginetta Supercup Debut With AK Motorsport

BRSCC Mazda MX5 Supercup racer Carl Garnett will make his Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup debut in 2019 with AK Motorsport.

The 42 year old will compete in the Supercup for the first time with four years of racing experience under his belt in the Mazda MX-5’s.

A front-runner in the championship, the Yorkshire racer enjoyed a positive 2018 season with a pair of fourth place finishes and a fastest lap at Silverstone.

Garnett remains with AK Motorsport after three years together in Mazda’s, with the North East team having joined the Supercup for the first time last year with Carl Shield.

“This is an incredible opportunity. I never thought I’d race at this level, but after AK Motorsport joined the series, I came along to a couple of rounds last year and knew I had to get involved,” said Garnett.

“While I’m sticking with rear wheel drive, it’s going to be a big learning experience as I’ve never raced with slick tyres and aero before, while the G55 has double the power to the Mazda.

“Moving to the SuperCup represents a big step up for me, but I’m confident I can improve as the season goes on and I hope to come away with some Am class podium finishes.”