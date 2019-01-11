Ginetta GT4 Supercup

Garnett To Make Ginetta Supercup Debut With AK Motorsport

by Simon Paice
Carl Garnett - Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup - Photo Credit: Jonathan Elsey Photography
Credit: Jonathan Elsey Photography

BRSCC Mazda MX5 Supercup racer Carl Garnett will make his Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup debut in 2019 with AK Motorsport.

The 42 year old will compete in the Supercup for the first time with four years of racing experience under his belt in the Mazda MX-5’s.

A front-runner in the championship, the Yorkshire racer enjoyed a positive 2018 season with a pair of fourth place finishes and a fastest lap at Silverstone.

Garnett remains with AK Motorsport after three years together in Mazda’s, with the North East team having joined the Supercup for the first time last year with Carl Shield.

“This is an incredible opportunity. I never thought I’d race at this level, but after AK Motorsport joined the series, I came along to a couple of rounds last year and knew I had to get involved,” said Garnett.

“While I’m sticking with rear wheel drive, it’s going to be a big learning experience as I’ve never raced with slick tyres and aero before, while the G55 has double the power to the Mazda.

“Moving to the SuperCup represents a big step up for me, but I’m confident I can improve as the season goes on and I hope to come away with some Am class podium finishes.”

Simon Paice

Simon provides coverage of the support championships for the BTCC, having been a fixture in the TOCA paddock for over six years. You can follow him on Twitter @spaicemedia.

