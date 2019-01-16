GTC Class Set to Return to British GT Thanks to WPI Motorsport

Michael Igoe and Adam Wilcox will pair up for a season in the British GT Championship with WPI Motorsport.

The team which will field a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car, becoming the first GTC class entry of the year and, if they complete the year, will be the first team to do so since 2013. The 2019 campaign also represents Porsche’s return to the series after a one-year sabbatical last season.

Wilcox is no stranger to the series having raced a Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3 and Ferrari 458 GT3 in sporadic appearances six years ago, though for both it will be their first full season. Wilcox raced in the GT Cup Championship in 2017, finishing runner-up, while Igoe and him both featured in select Britcar Sprint events last season.

“We’re really looking forward to the challenge posed by British GT,” said Igoe. “We know we’re a new team and I’m a new driver to the championship but we enjoyed a strong 2018 in GT Cup and Britcar, and we’ve put a lot of effort in over the winter to ensure the whole team is ready. We can’t wait to get going now.”

Last season, JMH Auto‘s Ferrari 488 was the only GTC entry, making an appearance at the season finale at Donington Park. It is unknown whether any other GTC entries will be confirmed for the 2019 season.

Wilcox added: “It’s great to be back racing in British GT after a few seasons away. I’m excited to be driving alongside Michael and starting this new journey with the WPI Motorsport team.”

The season kicks off on the 20th April at Oulton Park.