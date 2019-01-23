Gus Greensmith: “I Genuinely Believe We Can Win The Championship This Year”

Ford M-Sport WRC2 PRO driver Gus Greensmith is aiming to win the class title this season.

Speaking at the 2019 Autosport International show to The Checkered Flag, Greensmith was adamant that he can take the championship win for the Cumbrian team..

“Thinking about last season, the Skoda’s at times were difficult to keep up with, but with our new car coming later this year, I genuinely believe we can win the championship this year and that is the aim.” said Greensmith.

“2018 was about bringing the results together and showing to a manufacturer that I can score points no matter what. Last year we got four podiums out of the seven events we did. We should have won in Portugal if it wasn’t for a mechanical issue and also in Germany if we hadn’t of crashed.”

“I think if everything had worked out, we would have been on the podium in six of the seven events. That kind of speaks for itself.”

2019 will also see Greensmith compete in a round of the World Rally Championship in a Ford Fiesta WRC for the first time when he enters Rally Portugal and he commented on the opportunity: “Thinking about the WRC drive, I’ll have to ask Elfyn (Evans) and Teemu (Suninen) about various things to do with the car. For example, the setup on is a lot different to what I’m used to and I’m only going to have one day of testing before Portugal to develop the car.”

“There’s a serious amount of learning I need to do and homework I need to learn away from the rally, like looking at the blueprints and seeing how I can improve it. There’s a lot to do before I even get in the car for the pre-event test.”

He added: “I don’t have an expectation, but all I know there is zero point of going to a rally to try and finish fifth or sixth.”

“You’ve got to show you’re able to get a result and show your potential that someone could use in the future. Obviously showing that speed and getting a good result is the ideal option but I’d rather show my pace and go for it rather than have just a lonely drive to the end of the event.

Greensmith’s first event in the WRC2 PRO class will be Rallye Monte Carlo which takes place this weekend.