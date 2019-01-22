Harry Tincknell ahead of 2019 Rolex 24: “We want to win races and fight for the championship”

Harry Tincknell will be ready for the season opener for the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship having stayed with Mazda Team Joest for the campaign.

This season opener takes place this weekend at Daytona. Tincknell spoke ahead of this saying that he wants to win races and fight for the championship starting this weekend.

“I’m delighted to back with Mazda for the 2019 season in North America.” said Tincknell. “2018 was very much a learning year for myself and Mazda Team Joest and while it was testing at times, we produced some superb performances and I can’t wait to build on that this year.

“Clearly, we want to win races and fight for the championship and that all begins this weekend with the Rolex 24 at Daytona.”

In addition, Tincknell will stay with team-mates Jonathan Bomarito and Olivier Pla. The 27-year old from Devon sees the team as being one that has the ingredients to succeed.

“It’s great to be back with Jonathan, we created a strong relationship last year and in Olivier we have someone I know very well.

“He’s quick, reliable and easy to get along with which is exactly what you want from a third driver. We have all the ingredients for a strong season ahead, now it’s down to us to deliver.”