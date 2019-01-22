Blancpain Endurance Series

James Pull joins Barwell Motorsport for 2019 Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup

by Samuel Gill
Credit: We Are Grip

Barwell Motorsport have signed James Pull as part of their Silver Cup Class team for the upcoming 2019 Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup season.

Pull had an impressive 2018 claiming victory in his first race in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Middle East Championship in February.

He added silverware across Europe and Asia contesting the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe and Asia championships claiming vice-championship honours in both series.

Now the 19-year old will make the step up to the series in 2019 driving the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo; teaming alongside Sandy Mitchell and Jordan Witt to form the Barwell team.

The British-Malaysian driver despite making his debut sees the team having a real chance in the Silver Cup Championship of adding silverware.

“I’m excited to be driving in GT3 this year, especially competing in Blancpain. I’m delighted to join Barwell Motorsport, they’re a really strong team and have enjoyed great success over the past few years. My teammates are talented guys and together I think we have a really good shot at the Silver Cup Championship”

The season compiles five rounds with three 3 hour endurance races (3 Hours of Monza, 3 Hours of Silverstone and 3 Hours of Barcelona). As well as the Circuit Paul Ricard 1000kms and the 24 Hours of Spa, Pull will be competing in a 24 hour race for the first time and he is excited at the proposition:

“I’m looking forward to learning as much as I can within the GT3 paddock and having the opportunity to show what I can do. Of course, I’m really excited to get the chance to compete in longer races like the 24 hours of Spa, it’ll be my first 24 hour experience and I can’t wait to get out there.”

Testing will begin in February in Portimao, Portugal before official testing for the Blancpain GT Series at Circuit Paul Ricard on 13-14 March before moving on finally to Silverstone before the first round taking place at Monza on 14 April.

