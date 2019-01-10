Porsche 935 makes European Public Début

The Porsche 935 made its European public début today on the opening day of the 2019 Autosport International show in Birmingham.

Trade visitors to the annual show were able to get up close to the brand new clubsport car from the German manufacturer, which was unveiled at the Rennsport Reunion in September last year.

While the technology for the car is based on the 911 GT2 RS, the looks are based on the legendary Porsche 935/78 Le Mans car, dubbed “Moby Dick”

At the unveiling of the 935 in 2018, Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser, Vice President Motorsport and GT Cars explained,“This spectacular car is a birthday present from Porsche Motorsport to fans all over the world. Because the car isn’t homologated, engineers and designers didn’t have to follow the usual rules and thus had freedom in the development.”

Tomorrow will see the Autosport International show open for a second day of trade visitors before two days of public access.