SportscarsPorsche Series

Porsche 935 makes European Public Début

by Vince Pettit
written by Vince Pettit
Porsche 935 makes European Public Début
Credit: Dan Bathie / Porsche

The Porsche 935 made its European public début today on the opening day of the 2019 Autosport International show in Birmingham.

Trade visitors to the annual show were able to get up close to the brand new clubsport car from the German manufacturer, which was unveiled at the Rennsport Reunion in September last year.

While the technology for the car is based on the 911 GT2 RS, the looks are based on the legendary Porsche 935/78 Le Mans car, dubbed “Moby Dick”

Porsche 935 makes European Public DébutPorsche 935 makes European Public DébutPorsche 935 makes European Public DébutPorsche 935 makes European Public DébutPorsche 935 makes European Public DébutPorsche 935 makes European Public Début

At the unveiling of the 935 in 2018, Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser, Vice President Motorsport and GT Cars explained,“This spectacular car is a birthday present from Porsche Motorsport to fans all over the world. Because the car isn’t homologated, engineers and designers didn’t have to follow the usual rules and thus had freedom in the development.”

Tomorrow will see the Autosport International show open for a second day of trade visitors before two days of public access.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinReddit
Vince Pettit

Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK. Outside of motor sport he loves music, photography, NBA and NFL.

Related articles

Successful Motorbase test led to Ollie Jackson’s 2019...

January 10, 2019

M-Sport reveal 2019 livery ahead of WRC launch...

January 10, 2019

2019 WRC Set For Autosport International Launch

January 9, 2019

BTCC cars and stars to feature at 2019...

January 8, 2019

2019 Porsche 935 – Moby Dick Returns

September 28, 2018

Porsche to Celebrate 70 Years at the 25th...

July 10, 2018

Daniel Harper set to tame Porsche 935/78 ‘Moby...

March 8, 2018

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More