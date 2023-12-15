Motorsport Nostalgia Takes Center Stage at Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival

The Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival 2023 took centre stage at the Dubai Autodrome, offering a diverse display of classic motorsports. In the Le Mans 60s, Kyle Tilley and Nicolas Manassian secured victory in a 1965 Ford GT40 as night fell. Stuart Hall and Mike Cantillon engaged in competitive battles in the Formula 1 70s+, with Cantillon narrowly claiming Sunday’s win in the 1981 Williams FW07C.

Iconic Racing’s Porsche 962 claimed the top spot in the Le Mans 80s+ race, while Arthur Mathieu and Bernhard Van Orange-Nassau emerged victorious in the 1991 Cougar C28LM. F1 classics from the 1990s featured appearances by Sophia Flörsch in the Brabham BT60B and Stefan Johansson in the Leyton House 871.

Reflecting on the event, Thierry Boutsen, a three-time Formula One Grand Prix winner, shared his satisfaction: “The event is unbelievable. To be in such a nice atmosphere with friends is great; it’s how motorsport should be.”

The new Dubai Classics category showcased rare cars, including a Ferrari Dino 308 GT4, a 1931 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GS, and a 1993 Lamborghini Diablo. The Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival attracted over 16,000 attendees, indicating a growing interest in classic motor racing in the region.

Credit: Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival / Sid Pandey

Frédéric Fatien, Founder of GP Extreme, acknowledged the significance of the event: “This staging of the Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival has been a notable event.”

In a strategic move, GP Extreme announced a merger with Masters Historic Racing, consolidating its position as a historic race organizer. The merger promises a smooth transition for the 2024 race season.

As the event concluded, Fatien expressed gratitude to partners, drivers, and attendees: “We look forward to welcoming you to more historic racing events in 2024.”

The Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival 2023 highlighted the enduring appeal of historic racing without exaggerated praise, emphasizing the genuine passion and camaraderie within the motorsports community.