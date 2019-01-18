RACB confirms Dupont and Magnus for TCR Europe

The Royal Automobile Club Belgium has confirmed its Touring Car programme for 2019 with WTCR driver Denis Dupont moving to TCR Europe alongside 2018 RACB Selection Process winner Gilles Magnus.

As reported by Autosport.be, both Dupont and Magnus will compete in TCR Europe this year driving two Audi RS3 LMS TCR cars run by Comtoyou Racing as a part of the RACB National Team program.

Dupont, who competed in the 2018 FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) for the Belgian team, already has experience of the car and is looking forward to this new challenge.

“We will be racing on some legendary and very fast circuits, where the Audi should be good. As in any touring car championship, I know that I will be up against some strong competition,” explained Dupont.

“The fact that I don’t know all circuits doesn’t matter. It’s not going to be easy, but that motivates me enormously. It’s up to me to shine and win the title! “

Magnus, who will be making his TCR Europe debut, has already been in action this year. He was part of the AC Motorsport lineup which competed in the TCR/TCE Class in the 24 Hours of Dubai and is looking forward to his TCR Sprint debut.

“This is a dream that has now become a reality. Being part of a national team is exceptional for an athlete who completely devotes himself to his sport,” said Magnus.

“I am fully focused on this opportunity before me, especially as my goal for this year is gaining experience. I will also be focused on what I can learn from the experience of Denis Dupont, my team-mate at Comtoyou Racing.”

The first round of the 2019 TCR Europe Touring Car Series gets underway in Hungary on the Hungaroring circuit during the weekend of 27 -28 April.