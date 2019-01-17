Rob Huff confirmed for TCR Malaysia Opening Round

Teamwork Motorsport has confirmed that Rob Huff will drive for them in the opening round of the new for 2019 TCR Malaysia Series this weekend.

The 2018 FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) race winner will compete in the team’s Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR that it used to secure the TCR China Series title back in December. This will be the first time that Huff has driven for the team.

Having driven the Golf TCR car for Sebastien Loeb Racing last year, the British driver is well-versed in what the car can do and must surely be considered as a favourite for a race victory.

With the WTCR finale in Macau back in November being his last competitive outing, Huff is looking forward to getting back behind the wheel.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to race for Teamwork Motorsport, a team I’ve worked with behind the scenes for a number of years,” explained Huff.

“I first met their lead drivers Alex Hui and Sunny Wong in the year I won the title in 2012 at Macau, and we’ve become good friends and developed a number of successful projects over the years. After two months’ away from the wheel, I’m really looking forward to the trip to Malaysia with the team, and the aim is to get some good results.”

Teamwork Motorsport are yet to confirm who will drive the car in the remaining two race weekends of the series, where all of the races will take place at the Sepang International Circuit.

The circuit is also hosting the final round of the 2019 FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) with its current date yet to be decided.