TCR International Series

Rob Huff confirmed for TCR Malaysia Opening Round

by Phil Kinch
written by Phil Kinch
Rob Huff confirmed for TCR Malaysia Opening Round
Rob Huff. Credit: Francois Flamand / DPPI

Teamwork Motorsport has confirmed that Rob Huff will drive for them in the opening round of the new for 2019 TCR Malaysia Series this weekend.

The 2018 FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) race winner will compete in the team’s Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR that it used to secure the TCR China Series title back in December. This will be the first time that Huff has driven for the team.

Having driven the Golf TCR car for Sebastien Loeb Racing last year, the British driver is well-versed in what the car can do and must surely be considered as a favourite for a race victory.

Huff has driven the Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR for the last two years. Credit: Thomas Fenetre / DPPI

With the WTCR finale in Macau back in November being his last competitive outing, Huff is looking forward to getting back behind the wheel.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to race for Teamwork Motorsport, a team I’ve worked with behind the scenes for a number of years,” explained Huff.

“I first met their lead drivers Alex Hui and Sunny Wong in the year I won the title in 2012 at Macau, and we’ve become good friends and developed a number of successful projects over the years. After two months’ away from the wheel, I’m really looking forward to the trip to Malaysia with the team, and the aim is to get some good results.”

Huff will drive the Teamwork Motorsport VW Golf that the squad used to win the TCR China Series last year. Credit: TCR China

Teamwork Motorsport are yet to confirm who will drive the car in the remaining two race weekends of the series, where all of the races will take place at the Sepang International Circuit.

The circuit is also hosting the final round of the 2019 FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) with its current date yet to be decided.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinReddit

I have been a very passionate fan of Motorsport for over 30 years with Touring Cars as my favourite form of Motor Racing. I cover The TCR UK Series, The TCR Europe Series and The FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) as well as following various TCR Series around the world.

Related articles

2018 WTCR Season Review: Tarquini’s fairytale Comeback

December 30, 2018

Johan Kristoffersson joins Huff and Bennani at SLR...

December 20, 2018

Ehrlacher completes Cyan Racing Lineup for 2019 WTCR

December 19, 2018

Gabriele Tarquini crowned champion in 2018 WTCR finale

November 21, 2018

Vervisch takes maiden win as Muller keeps title...

November 18, 2018

Vernay victorious while Tarquini salvages vital championship points

November 17, 2018

Practice Round-Up: Huff makes early statement of intent

November 15, 2018

Preview: World Touring Car Cup 2018 – Macau:...

November 14, 2018

Couto and de Souza head list of six...

November 13, 2018

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More