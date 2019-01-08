TF Sport announce GT4 driver line-up for 2019 British GT

TF Sport have confirmed their GT4 driver line-up that will compete in the upcoming British GT Championship.

The Sussex based outfit, which won the GT3 category last season, will field two new Aston Martin Vantage GT4s which will be driven by up-and-coming racers Tom Canning, Rory Collingbourne, Patrick Kibble and Josh Price.

2019 will be the first time in five years that TF Sport have fielded a car in the GT4 class, but Sport Director Tom Ferrier has his sights set firmly on a title challenge ahead of the nine-round championship getting under way at Oulton Park on 22 April.

“We need to hit the ground running on our return to GT4 competition this year,” said Ferrier. “We have a clear objective and that is to win races and be in the position to challenge for the title with both cars. We’re delighted to have these four young drivers on board with TF Sport for the 2019 season.”

TF Sport’s new signings have all impressed at junior level and arrive at the team eyeing a coveted position in the Aston Martin Young Driver Academy.

Canning made a name for himself in British GT Championship last season with Steller Performance and Pro Technika as the 16-year old took second place in class at Spa-Francorchamps in a Mercedes-AMG GT4.

Meanwhile, 21-year old Collingbourne clinched two victories en route to a sixth-place finish in last season’s Porsche Carrera Cup Great Britain despite running a limited schedule.

Really excited to announce I'll be racing for TF sport driving in the new Aston Martin Vantage GT4 😃 Cannot wait to get working with a UK based manufacturer it's going to be a great season 🏆 https://t.co/DPr34DplxK — Rory Collingbourne (@RoryCRacing) January 8, 2019

Both Kibble and Price will make their British GT debuts in April, but are no strangers to the circuits on the calendar. Kibble took one win along with eight other podium finishes as the 16-year old claimed fourth in last season’s Ginetta Junior Championship.

Price, four years Kibble’s senior, has been racing in the British Touring Car Championship since 2017 and competed in select rounds of TCR UK last season where he picked up one win at Donington Park.