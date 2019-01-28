Thiim Returns to British GT for 2019

Nicki Thiim has been confirmed alongside his 2018 team-mate Mark Farmer at TF Sport for the 2019 British GT season.

The partnership was incredibly impressive throughout the 2018 season scoring two wins and a further four podiums on top of this. One of these wins came at the infamous Silverstone 500,which is the blue riband event for the championship. As a result of these brilliant finishes, Nicki won the Allan Simonsen Award and the team took the honours in the Team’s title.

The signing of Thiim alongside Farmer completes the TF sport line-up with the team also running a second GT3 Aston Martin. This machine will be piloted by Graham Davidson and last year’s champion Jonny Adam. The team will be running the all new Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT3s as well as two GT4 spec cars, being driven by Patrick Kibble, Josh Price, Tom Canning and Rory Collingbourne.

As he did last year, the Dane will be competing in the Aston Martin Racing team’s FIA WEC campaign as well. Thiim told the British GT website, “I’m looking forward to the coming season with the new Aston Martin.” “It’s really going to be amazing driving the new GT3 around the great British tracks – some of them are now my favourites – old-school, like Oulton Park, so I’ll really enjoy that.

“The first year, everything was new as I didn’t know my team-mate Mark or the UK tracks, so we have a big advantage now going into the second season. We have a better understanding as to what to expect – pushing the right buttons – and so the aim is to perform better than last year and go for the championship.”

The return of Thiim is great for the series with the likes of Marco Sorensen, Phil Keen and Adam Christodoulou already confirmed. The 2018 season felt like the return of a world class series with so many factory drivers being entered in to the championship and 2019 looks set to follow in its footsteps.

It will be interesting to see how Thiim compares to reigning champion Adam as they run for the same team in 2019. One thing that is a certainty, British GT looks set to have another great year ahead. The 2019 season begins at Oulton Park on 20-22 April. However, the media day will be held at Donington on 5 March.