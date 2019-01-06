IMSA

Tincknell tops timesheets in final test of Roar Before the Rolex 24

by Vince Pettit
Credit: LAT Images / Jake Galstad

Harry Tincknell took the #55 Mazda DPi of Mazda Team Joest to the top of the timesheets in the final day of the three day Roar Before the Rolex 24 testing at Daytona International Speedway, ahead of the 57th anniversary of the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Tincknell’s lap time of 1:34.224 marked the dominance of the Mazda as they secured their fourth session at the top of the seven test sessions.

Joining Tincknell at top of the times, was team-mate Oliver Jarvis who brought the #77 Mazda to within four-tenths of the lead car.

Following the test session IMSA held a qualifying session to decide the order of the pitstalls, once again the Mazda’s led the way, unofficially smashing the lap record that has stood since 1993 with a time of 1:33.398, Tincknell set the second fastest time, also exceeding the previous record.

Elsewhere the LMP2 class was topped by the #52 Oreca LMP2 of Gabriel Aubr; The GT Le Mans class saw the #3 Corvette Racing car lead the way with Jan Magnussen setting the pace.

In the GT Daytona class the all-female lineup Meyer Shank Racing finished fastest with Bia Figueiredo setting the top time.

A final one hour session was held but saw a largely reduced field with times lower than qualifying practice as teams concentrated on their race setup. Loic Duval took the CORE Autosport Nissan to the top of the times with a time of 1:35.176.

