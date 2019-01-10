Truck champ Brett Moffitt joins GMS Racing

After months of uncertainty, 2018 Gander Outdoors Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt has finally found a ride for 2019. A day after Johnny Sauter revealed he had parted ways with GMS Racing, the team announced Moffitt would join the team in the #24 Chevrolet Silverado.

“I’m excited to be given the chance to defend my 2018 championship,” Moffitt stated in a team release. “I have to thank the Gallagher family and everyone at GMS for this opportunity. I can’t wait to start working with (crew chief) Jerry (Baxter) and the guys to kick off the season at Daytona in a few weeks.”

Despite a greatly successful 2018 campaign that saw him win six races en route to the title, Moffitt lost his ride with Hattori Racing Enterprises after the season due to sponsorship woes that had plagued the team throughout the year. Austin Hill will replace Moffitt in HRE’s #16.

“Brett will be an excellent addition to the GMS organization,” GMS President Mike Beam added. “Last year he showed the racing world the amount of talent and determination he has, especially while facing some adversity throughout the season. We look forward to helping him win his second championship and ours as well.

“We have a strong driver lineup in every series we’ll compete in this year. (Team owner) Maury Gallagher has given us the tools and personnel we need to compete for several championships.”

With the hiring, GMS’ 2019 driver lineup has been completed. Moffitt will be partnered by defending ARCA Racing Series champion Sheldon Creed in the #2, while Sam Mayer will run a part-time Truck schedule in the #21 plus lower series for the team. John Hunter Nemechek will race for the team in the Xfinity Series.

The 2015 Sprint Cup (now Monster Energy Cup Series) Rookie of the Year has seven Truck wins and nineteen top-ten finishes in thirty-six career races. Sauter has not confirmed his 2019 plans.