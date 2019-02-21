B-Quik Racing commit to first two rounds of Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia

Thai racing squad B-Quick Racing will join the grid for the first two rounds of the 2019 Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia series in their soon-to-be-delivered Audi R8 LMS GT3.

Henk Kiks and Daniel Bilski will share driving duties at both round as they get to grips with their new car.

The duo have previous experience together including a class victory at Malaysia’s Sepang 12 Hours in 2016.

“Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia attracts many of the world’s leading sportscar racing teams and drivers with factory support present throughout the paddock.” said Kiks.

“So, for sure it’s going to be the biggest test for our team to date, but we’re always ready and itching for the toughest challenges!

“We’re really looking forward to these two events and excited to unlock the potential of the new Audi; it’s certainly going to be a heck of a year for B-Quik.

“But we want this challenge, we’re prepared and ready to get stuck in. I would also like to thank SRO for their help with putting this mini programme together as well as the support from Audi Sport Customer Racing as we prepare to step up this year to the new Audi.”

Daniel Bilski can’t wait to get started with the series getting underway on 6-7 April at Sepang, “The imminent arrival of B-Quik Racing’s new Audi is a major milestone for the team and a huge way to start the year.

“I’m really looking forward to learn the new Evo spec car with Henk, with guidance from our good friends at Absolute Racing.

“The opening rounds of the Blancpain World Challenge Asia in Sepang will provide a fantastic learning opportunity for B-Quik Racing to get dialled into the new car, whilst at the same time taking on some of the strongest teams in global GT racing.”