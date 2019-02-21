HubAuto Corsa confirm Ferrari 488 GT3 entry to 2019 Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia

HubAuto Corsa are set to take on the 2019 Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia with a new-look driver line up after confirming they will return with at least one of their Ferrari 488 GT3s.

Nick Foster took second place in the 2018 Driver’s championship and helped the team to fifth in the Teams’ championship, but for 2019 Yuya Sakamoto and David Russell will team up after Foster was confirmed as part of Ferrari’s assault in this year’s Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli.

Sakamoto competed with EBI Motors in the Suzuka and Fuji rounds in 2017 and is a regular in Super GT300 and Super Taikyu while Russell recently drove in Australian Supercars’ endurance events, including gaining a GT class podium at the Bathurst 12 hours and finishing as vice-champion in the 2015 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia championship.

“We are excited to be returning to Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia for a second season,” said team owner Morris Chen.

“The team had a great first year in 2018 when it won races and came very close to also clinching the Drivers’ Championship at the final round. Now the aim is very simple: to go one better.

“We had other options for this season but it’s important that we continue to support motorsport in Asia.”

The confirmations of HubAuto Corsa’s Ferrari brings the count to two for the 488 GT3 as it lines up alongside T2 Motorsports who will be running ex-Formula 1 driver Rio Haryanto.