Balfe Motorsport Confirm 720s GT3 for Title Assault

The latest British GT team to announce the running of a new-generation GT3 race car is Balfe Motorsport. Despite the team keeping the same driver line-up, of Shaun Balfe and McLaren factory driver Rob Bell, the old McLaren 650s will make way for the brand-new 720s.

The addition of this new-generation McLaren is brilliant for the series with the new Aston Martin, Bentley and Lamborghini being confirmed already. It will be interesting to see how these new models perform against each other on the British tracks.

2019 will be Bell’s third consecutive season racing a McLaren in the British GT and he believes that the car should be a contender immediately.

“I have been really impressed with the results we have achieved.” said Bell.

“I feel the team and the car are in a strong position to challenge from the first round and, after a long winter, I am feeling more confident and motivated than ever to fight for results and I’m really looking forward to working with Shaun to show what the 720S GT3 can do.”

The team will also run a 570s GT4 which will be driven by Graham Johnson and Michael O’Brien. With Johnson winning the category in 2016 and O’Brien being a title contender last season, Balfe Motorsport look set to be competitive across the whole grid.

The 2019 British GT season looks set to be very competitive with so many new models entering the series, as well as the BMW M6 making its début and the Mercedes AMG making a return. In addition to all of this, teams have already confirmed world-class drivers which will result in the close racing that is so often a feature of British GT.

Unfortunately, Balfe are not expecting to receive their car until after the British GT media day on 5 March. However, the car will be present at the opening round in Oulton Park on 20 -22 April.