Chris Salkeld steps up to the Ginetta G40 Cup for 2019

Ginetta Racing Drivers Club graduate Chris Salkeld will compete full-time in the Ginetta G40 cup for the 2019 season with reigning champions Assetto Motorsport.

Salkeld made his motorsport début last year in the GRDC competing at the front of the field throughout as he recorded seven podium finishes across the eight race campaign.

The Yorkshire based driver went on further to impress during a maiden outing in the Ginetta G40 Cup at Donington Park, posting the third fastest time in qualifying before battling at the front of the field in all three races on his way to a début finish.

Salkeld will now return to the series full time in the 2019 season with a title challenge in his sights.

“This is aimed as a development year for me in the Ginetta G40 Cup, getting some crucial race experience under my belt before I look to move up the motorsport ladder for the 2020 season and beyond.” said Salkeld

“I am over the moon to be staying with Assetto Motorsport for the 2019 season. Their track record in this championship speaks for itself and I will be working hard with the team to help continue their dominance”



“While learning will be key for my long-term future, you can’t help but enjoy the feeling of finishing on the podium and after my success at Donington Park, I have to come into the season with the ambition of winning races and challenging for the title.”



Team manager, Jim Edwards added, “Chris’ excitement and enthusiasm for motorsport has no bounds and we are really excited to be a part of his adventure. Chris certainly has the speed and determination to be challenging for the overall title this season. We can’t wait to get started!”

The 27 Year Old driver is Assetto Motorsports first driver to be announced for the 2019 Ginetta G40 Cup. The team have a title to defend as 2018 Cup winner Tom Golding, who won in style last season as he scored eight race victories as well as finishing on the podium in each of the races he contested.