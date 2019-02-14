TCR Europe

Davidovski returns to TCR Europe for second campaign

by Phil Kinch
written by Phil Kinch
Davidovski returns to TCR Europe for second campaign
Viktor Davidovski. Credit: WSC ltd / TCR Europe Touring Car Series

Viktor Davidovski has confirmed that he will embark on a second season of TCR competition as he returns to the TCR Europe Touring Car Series this year.

The Macedonian driver, who made his debut in the series last year at the wheel of the PSS Racing Honda Civic Type R FK7,  has aimed to improve on his overall finishing position of thirty-sixth place in the Drivers Championship.

The Honda driver is looking forward to another season in the highly competitive series, where he hopes to builds on the lessons learnt and close the gap to the bigger teams and drivers.

Viktor Davidovski. Credit: WSC Ltd / TCR Europe Touring Car Series

“We are continuing our journey with more knowledge and confidence than last year. We hope to continue improving our performance as we did throughout the 2018 season. We believe in the car and in J.A.S. Motorsport’s support, which has been great so far,” said Davidovski.

“Our aim is to close the gap from the front-runners, and we are confident that together with J.A.S. we have the potential to do it. TCR Europe is indeed a highly competitive championship, with lots of world-class drivers and teams. We are a small private team, but we feel like we can offer our contribution to make it popular and exciting.”

Davidovski’s best finishes in the 2018 TCR Europe Touring Car Series were a pair of fourteenth places, taken in the first race in Hungary and in the second race in the Netherlands.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

I have been a very passionate fan of Motorsport for over 30 years with Touring Cars as my favourite form of Motor Racing. I cover The TCR UK Series, The TCR Europe Series and The FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) as well as following various TCR Series around the world.

Related articles

TCR Series Roundup – 10th February 2019

TCR Series Roundup – 3rd February 2019

M Racing confirm TCR Europe switch

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More