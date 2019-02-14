Davidovski returns to TCR Europe for second campaign

Viktor Davidovski has confirmed that he will embark on a second season of TCR competition as he returns to the TCR Europe Touring Car Series this year.

The Macedonian driver, who made his debut in the series last year at the wheel of the PSS Racing Honda Civic Type R FK7, has aimed to improve on his overall finishing position of thirty-sixth place in the Drivers Championship.

The Honda driver is looking forward to another season in the highly competitive series, where he hopes to builds on the lessons learnt and close the gap to the bigger teams and drivers.

“We are continuing our journey with more knowledge and confidence than last year. We hope to continue improving our performance as we did throughout the 2018 season. We believe in the car and in J.A.S. Motorsport’s support, which has been great so far,” said Davidovski.

“Our aim is to close the gap from the front-runners, and we are confident that together with J.A.S. we have the potential to do it. TCR Europe is indeed a highly competitive championship, with lots of world-class drivers and teams. We are a small private team, but we feel like we can offer our contribution to make it popular and exciting.”

Davidovski’s best finishes in the 2018 TCR Europe Touring Car Series were a pair of fourteenth places, taken in the first race in Hungary and in the second race in the Netherlands.