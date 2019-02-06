Declan Jones Launches New Team For 2019 Supercup

Experienced Ginetta racer Declan Jones has founded a new eponymous team to compete in the Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup this season.

Declan Jones Racing will enter two Ginetta G55 GT4’s into the championship for second year drivers Lee Frost and Lucky Khera.

Jones sets up the team with plenty of experience in Ginetta competition, having competed in the Juniors and GT5 Challenge alongside being a race-winner in the GT4 Supercup.

“Motorsport has always been my life and building a team is something I’ve always wanted to do, so I had to take the opportunity when it arose,” said Jones.

“Having been with my dad, Kelvin Jones, from a young age I’ve gained a wealth of experience and knowledge from a management and engineering point.

“Having driven for many teams at various levels, I have a clear understanding of what is required from both a driver’s and team’s perspective.

“Using what I have learnt in my career so far, I’m determined to make Declan Jones Racing a top team with some experienced staff and a group of determined, fast drivers.”

Frost and Khera made their Supercup debuts last year with Butler Motorsport, impressing in the Am Class with eight podium finishes between themselves.

“Entering the GT4 Supercup for the 2018 season was a dream come true. Butler Motorsport and Declan did us proud and I secured five podium finishes,” commented Frost.

“Declan’s decision to form a team himself is a great move, his record and experience speak for themselves and I am delighted to be part of it.”

Khera added: “Last year was crazy and I had to pinch myself at times, as getting home on a Sunday to watch myself on ITV4 was something else.

“Declan was big part of the team last year and his expertise shone through. Being part of Declan Jones Racing this year is great and I am expecting big things.”

Alongside the entry into the GT4 Supercup, Declan Jones Racing will also enter three cars into the Ginetta GT5 Challenge, with the drivers to be announced in due course.