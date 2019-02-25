Dino Zamparelli switches to British GT with Chris Car and Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport

Porsche Carrera Cup GB vice-champion Dino Zamparelli will make the switch to the British GT Championship this season in a new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport.

Driving alongside Chris Car, the pair will team up with GT Marques as the Cayman GT4 Clubsport makes its UK debut.

“I am very excited to be competing in British GT 2019,” said Car. “I have long wished to take part in GT endurance racing, and I think British GT is the best platform to do this in the UK.

“What has made this proposition so exciting, and convinced me to take this step, is to be teaming up with Dino and having him as a co-driver as his speed and success is second to none.

“Having Dino onboard in a Porsche GT4 run is too good an opportunity to turn down. I will draw motivation from Dino’s speed and commitment and hopefully be able to produce good results.”

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport was unveiled earlier this year and features a number of updates to the previous version, including being the first ever production race car to feature body parts made of natural-fibre composite material.

“This fantastic package is enhanced by racing the new for 2019 Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport. We will be run by GT Marques, which further raises this proposition, as the team’s success and commitment in Porsche racing is very reassuring.”

Zamparelli returns to the GT Marques team having secured second place in the Porsche Carrera cup GB championship with them in 2016.

“I am really excited to be entering into a new chapter in my career and moving into British GT in a Porsche Cayman with Chris,” said Zamparelli.

“The Championship is the premier GT racing category in the UK and always provides close racing. I’ve raced with GT Marques in the Carrera Cup and we’ve assembled a great crew for the British GT races.

“I spent 2018 working with Chris and developing his driving to be at this point and I’m excited to see his progress as we move forwards this year.

“I have been really impressed with his natural speed and willingness to learn, so I think as a combination, we’re going to be very strong.

“I know that my job will be to help Chris be as fast as possible and I believe we will be right where we want to be when the first round of races arrive.”

While Zamparelli leaves Carrera Cup GB having finished runner up three years running, the Bristol-based driver is happy to continue his career driving Porsche’s.

“From a personal point of view, it’s nice to be continuing my career in a Porsche, a brand that not only myself but my sponsors have got to know well over the last four years.

“GT4 looks to be an exciting place to be right now, so I’m really excited to be going with Porsche, Chris, and my sponsors on this new adventure.”