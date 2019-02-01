24 Hours of Le MansFIA WEC

Ferrari to field two cars at 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans

by Alice Holloway
written by Alice Holloway
Ferrari will only race two works GTE Pro cars at the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans, rather than the three they have taken to the track in the past.
Credit: FIA World Endurance Championship

AF Corse will only be running two factory works GTE Pro cars at the 2019 24 Hours of Le MansFerrari has confirmed.

Unlike last year, the Italian manufacturer will be represented by only its two full-season FIA World Endurance Championship AF Corse works cars: the #51 piloted by Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, and the #71 with drivers Sam Bird and Davide Rigon.

In the 2018 blue riband event, Ferrari entered three GTE Pro cars into the fray in an attempt to take class victory. The best placed work-Ferrari was fifth in class, 20th overall, and was the third car that wasn’t competing in WEC.

Antonello Coletta, Ferrari GT Racing boss, explained to Autosport: “The reason is simple: last year we had a good opportunity with a sponsor and this year we don’t.”

With the other GTE Pro manufacturers likely to filed additional cars, in the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans Ford and Porsche entered their IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship entries which gave them four cars apiece, Coletta expects it to be “more difficult” for Ferrari to secure class win in the 2019 version of the race.

Ferrari have not had a Le Mans class victory since 2014.

As confirmed in the recently updated 1,000 Miles of Sebring entry listDaniel Serra and Miguel Molina will return to AF Corse as the third drivers of the #51 and #71 respectively for Le Mans.

The duo will have their first WEC AF Corse outings of 2019 for the American round in March and are expected to participate in May’s 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps as this event is usually used as a test race for Le Mans.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinReddit
Alice Holloway

The Checkered Flag’s correspondent for the FIA World Endurance Championship. Working in motorsport as a hobby and as a professional: a Digital Account Manager at Patterrn offering Social Media and Digital Marketing for Brands, Teams and Drivers in all disciplines of motor racing.

Related articles

Honda hoping for ‘big advantage’ as Toro Rosso...

February 1, 2019

Cetilar Racing Announce 2019/20 WEC Entry

January 30, 2019

Updated WEC Sebring Entry List Reveals Corvette Return...

January 29, 2019

2019 Le Mans and IndyCar Seats Possible for...

January 28, 2019

Bird wins chaotic Santiago ePrix

January 26, 2019

Records fall in GT class as Tandy leads...

January 25, 2019

Brabham Aim to Race BT62 in 2019

January 24, 2019

Jean-Eric Vergne – Sam Bird clash was his...

January 21, 2019

Toyota Preparing for a 2019/20 WEC Entry

January 17, 2019

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More