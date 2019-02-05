HHC switch to McLaren for 2019 British GT assault

The name HHC Motorsport and Ginetta go together and they have done for many years. However, this year will see a change for the team’s British GT title assault after the team signed a multi-year deal with McLaren.

The team revealed that they would field two McLaren 570s GT4s and that one of these would have the driver pairing of 2017 Ginetta Supercup Champion Callum Pointon and GT ace Dean Macdonald.

It will be Pointon’s second season in the series with the team after finishing fourth in the standings with one win last year and remaining in the title fight till the last round at Donington. Meanwhile, Macdonald was instrumental last season in helping Century Motorsport’s Jack Mitchell win the GT4 championship.

Team manager Charlie Kemp believes that, “the team has a really exciting line-up and is in a very strong position to build on its reputation.”

“McLaren Customer Racing is entering its first full season of competition and wants young, ambitious and talented teams to race its products.

“I am very proud that HHC Motorsport fits those criteria and our successes in other championships has been recognised by McLaren.”

This will not be the first time Macdonald has raced the McLaren 570s GT4 in British GT. His 2017 debut in the series was also behind the wheel of the Woking made machine for Black Bull Garage 59.

However, his partnership with HHC is new and he added, “I’m really happy to be joining HHC for this season. The team has a great pedigree and has been competitive in everything so far.”

The knowledge that Macdonald has of the car will help the team a lot with its pre-season testing in preparation for their title assault.

The new deal with McLaren means that the team will receive advice from McLaren Customer Racing’s sporting management throughout the season.

Pointon believes this could really boost his future saying, “This is a fantastic opportunity to fight for the British GT4 title in 2019 and to enhance my career prospects by linking up with McLaren.”

In addition to this, Pointon knows how to win a championship with HHC as the two joined forces to win the 2017 Ginetta Supercup.

HHC have yet to announce the second driver pairing, but it is well-known for its success across multiple different series, including the GT4 title in 2017 with Stuart Middleton and Will Tregurtha. The question now is, can the McLaren deliver the same results, if not better, than the Ginetta?