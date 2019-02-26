Hugo de Sadeleer to take on Blancpain Europe and 24 hours of Spa with R-Motorsport

Hugo de Sadeleer is set to take on the 2019 Blancpain GT World Challenge Europe and the Total 24 hours of Spa-Francorchamps with R-Motorsport as he makes the switch from prototype racing to GT’s.

The Swiss driver will join Aaro Vainio for the Blancpain GT World Challenge Europe in the Silver Cup while for the Total 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, he will be joined by DTM driver Ferdinand Habsburg and Ricky Collard.

“I’m excited to move to GT racing and compete in two very different types of events.” said de Sadeleer. “The Blancpain GT World Challenge Europe is all about sprints and 24-Hours of Spa- Francorchamps is an endurance team effort.

“The sprints are about being completely flat out during the entire duration of the race, whereas the 24-Hours will be about speed, stamina, reliability, and the best strategy.

“I’m really looking forward to tackling these very special challenges with what is one of the premier race teams in the world, R-Motorsports.”

The 21-year-old will get behind the wheel of the brand-new Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT3 at the official Blancpain test days 13-14 March at Circuit Paul Ricard.

Dr Florian Kamelger, Team Principal, R-Motorsport added, “We’re lining up with our team in the endurance and sprint cup for the first time ever and have a broad base of drivers to call on, made up of well-proven and successful individuals from last year as well as interesting and talented newcomers such as Hugo.

“The guys are all hungry for success and have a promising car in the new Aston Martin Vantage V8 GT3, with which we intend to fight for wins and the title with the full backing of the entire team.”