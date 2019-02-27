Jimmy Thomson set for another season in the 2019 Ginetta G40 Cup

Jimmy Thomson set to return to Ginetta G40 Cup following his debut season in 2018.

Launching his Ginetta Racing Drivers Club career in 2017, before associating himself with Want2Race Motorsport in the 2018 season as he advanced his way up the Ginetta Motorsport ladder to the Ginetta G40 cup to make his debut.

Racing with the support of the family business Thompson showed great pace as well as progression resulting in consistent top ten finishes throughout 2018 including a break through podium finish at Snetterton.

“It feels like it’s been a long off-season this year and I’m looking forward to getting back on track.” said Thompson.

“W2R Motorsport did a great job of looking after me last year, really helped me focus and improve, and they’re a great bunch of guys to work with.

“After getting my first podium at Snetterton last year, I’d love to get hold of another trophy this year.”

W2R Motorsport have five class and overall championships to their name, making them one of the most decorated entry-level Ginetta teams.

Ben Hyland, W2R team owner said, “We’re delighted to have Jimmy racing with W2R Motorsport again this season. He showed everyone in 2018 the great promise he has behind the wheel and we’re confident he’s only going to get better this year.

“Jimmy certainly has all the attributes as a driver that you need to succeed and with a bit more luck on his side than he had last season, there’s no doubt in my mind that he can build on the podium finish he had at Snetterton and become a regular contender for silverware.”