Julian Wantling teams up With Assetto Motorsport For 2019 Ginetta G40 Cup

Assetto Motorsports have announced its latest driver will be Ginetta Racing Driver Club graduate Julian Wantling competing in the Ginetta G40 Cup for 2019.

Wantling took last season in his stride with a podium finish in his debut race at Rockingham Circuit. Out of the eight race campaign the 48 year-old finished a total of seven top six finishes; narrowly missing out on a return to the podium.

In the fast approaching 2019 season Wantling aims on developing himself as a driver in the G40 Cup. The Essex based driver also is utilizing the opportunity to raise further awareness for CALM, a charity organisation that aims to prevent male suicides in the UK.

“Last year was a huge learning curve and a lot of fun.” said Wantling. “I had some great battles at the sharp end of the grid, which exceeded my expectations.

“Ginetta provided a warm welcome, a great introduction to racing, a social network and options to move forward with your racing ambitions.



“Promoting CALM is hugely humbling as well as inspiring. Hopefully I can help continue to raise awareness through the motorsport community and beyond.

“Assetto Motorsport have been a big help with that as well, and they are truly a fantastic team to be a part of.



“I can’t wait to get going in the Ginetta G40 Cup. It’s a step up with more experienced drivers and I have a lot to learn.

“This season I want to improve my driving, be competitive in the Chairman’s Cup category, see Jim Edwards in a pair of speedos and have a lot of fun along the way.”



Jim Edwards, team manager added, “We are delighted to be continuing with Julian again this season. His ultra-smooth driving style and determined nature will no doubt see him chasing for more podium positions in what is expected to be a hotly contested Chairmans Cup category in 2019.



“Julian fits Assetto Motorsport’s ambitions extremely well; to win and have an enjoyable time. I know he is particularly proud of his 1.5 metre swimming badge that he achieved at an incredibly hot Brands Hatch last year!”