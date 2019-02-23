KTM Returns for 2019 British GT

Mike McCollum and Sean Cooper will take the wheel of a KTM X-Bow GT4 for the 2019 British GT season. This will be the first time a KTM has been used in the championship since 2011 when its predecessor won the GT4 title.

The team running the canopied new-generation is Track Focused who will be making their championship début with the X-Bow GT4. However, this will not be the first time McCollum and Cooper have raced the machine.

The pair took part in Britcar last season with the same car and ended up third in the standings. Despite not winning, they led the championship all the way until the decider where they were unable to participate due to McCollum being ill.

“Track Focused has always run an eclectic mix of cars in a wide variety of championships but British GT is definitely a step up for us,” said Cooper.

The 2011 British GT4 Championship was won by ABG Motorsport’s Peter Belshaw and Marcus Clutton in the older generation KTM. The latter now acts as one of Track Focused’s development drivers which will prove extremely vital in helping the team mount a title assault.

With KTM now joining the 2019 grid, the number of manufacturers in the GT4 category has raised to six. This arrival follows the already confirmed, Aston Martin, BMW, Ford, McLaren and Mercedes-AMG.

Cooper believes that the knowledge they have of the car will help them against “the country’s best GT4 teams and drivers.” Despite Britcar being a very competitive series, Cooper understands that the GT4 series will be tough but added, “that’s exactly why we’re doing it.”

The media day on 5 March will be the first-time fans can see the second-generation X-Bow on track.