Kyle Busch breaks Truck Series win record

On 15 October 2011, Ron Hornaday Jr. recorded his 51st and final NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (then the Camping World Truck Series) win, securing a 21-race advantage over Kyle Busch on the series’ all-time wins list. Nearly eight years later, with a victory in Saturday’s Ultimate Tailgating 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Busch has finally surpassed the four-time champion.

Busch started seventh in the race, but quickly moved to the lead after just five laps, holding to the position through the entire stage. Behind him were Kyle Busch Motorsports team-mate Harrison Burton, Grant Enfinger, Johnny Sauter, Austin Hill, Ben Rhodes, Todd Gilliland, Matt Crafton, Stewart Friesen, and Ross Chastain.

After the race resumed, Busch passed Enfinger and maintained his advantage before Sauter took the lead on lap 54. Rhodes also led laps before Busch was back in front by lap 78 and scored a second stage win. Rhodes finished second, followed by Burton, Sauter, Brett Moffitt, Hill, Chastain, Enfinger, Crafton, and Sheldon Creed.

Sauter led the first five laps of Stage #3 before Busch overtook him and led to the checkered flag.

With the win, Busch is now the all-time wins leader in both the Truck Series and the Xfinity Series, the latter of which he leads by a very comfortable margin (92, second-placed Mark Martin has 49 but is retired). When adding the two series with his Monster Energy Cup Series total of 51, he has 195 total national series victories, five behind Richard Petty‘s 200.