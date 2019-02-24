Nick Yelloly joins BMW Motorsport as factory driver

Reigning Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup vice-champion Nick Yelloly will be racing under the BMW Motorsport banner for 2019 as today it was announced that the Solihull driver has joined the manufacturer as a works driver.

While a full programme for 2019 is still to be announced the first duty for the 28-year-old will see him flying to Sepang, Malaysia to drive for the FIST – AAI Motorsport team alongside owner Jun-San Chen in their BMW M6 GT3 for the opening round of the China GT Series.

Talking of the announcement Yelloly commented, “It’s exciting to be part of the BMW factory programme, it’s something I’ve been working on for a long time now to make that happen.

“It’s great to be part of BMW and I’m looking forward to seeing the progress throughout the year racing in the BMW M6 GT3 and getting more seat time.”

After working his way through the single-seater ladder from Karting all of the way through to GP2 Yelloly made the switch to sports cars in 2016 when he took on the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland series where he was runner up in the Rookie championship. A year later he battled with Dennis Olsen for the title, losing out narrowly in the final race weekend.

For 2018 the Brit made the move up to the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup with the FACH AUTO TECH team where he battled with defending champion Michael Ammermuller and Thomas Preining. The championship went down to the final race where Ammermuller managed to do just enough to take the title, despite Yelloly finishing on the podium.

The close of the 2018 season saw Yelloly invited to the DTM Young driver tests where he got chance to drive the mighty BMW M4 DTM car.

The first round of the 2019 China GT Series will take place on 15-17 March at the Sepang International Circuit.