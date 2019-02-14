TCR Europe

Potty switches to WRT for second TCR Europe season

by Phil Kinch
written by Phil Kinch
Potty switches to WRT for second TCR Europe season
Maxime Potty. Credit: WSC Ltd / TCR Europe Touring Car Series.

Maxime Potty is the latest driver to confirm his return to the TCR Europe Touring Car Series for the 2019 season, having switched outfits to the Belgian W Racing Team (WRT).

Last season Potty drove for Comtoyou Racing in a Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR where he fought for both the TCR Europe Touring Car Series title and the TCR Benelux Series title. Potty will continue with the Golf GTi this season.

The Belgian driver finished in eighth place overall last season, enjoying his best weekend on home turf, where he took a second place finish and a third place finish at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Potty will stay with the Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR, this year being run by WRT instead. Credit: WSC Ltd / TCR Europe Touring Car Series.

For Potty, this is a welcome return ahead of a dual title challenge this year.

“I am going back to my first love since I had already developed my career with WRT during my first two seasons in TCR Benelux. We had a number of choices to discuss concerning TCR Europe this year, but WRT’s motivation made the difference,” said Potty.

“I can count on a year of great experience in this TCR Europe and I know all the circuits, except Hockenheim and Red Bull Ring, which are new on the calendar. The objective we share with WRT is therefore clear: we want to run at the front and aim for the final podium in TCR Europe and the title in TCR Benelux.”

Potty is out to challenge for both the TCR Europe title and the TCR Benelux title this year. Credit: WSC Ltd / TCR Europe Touring Car Series.

WRT Team Principal Vincent Vosse expressed his happiness regarding the Volkswagen drivers return to the team and made his hopes clear for the season ahead.

“We are all really happy to have Max back for a full season. Internally, the confirmation of his return was met with delight and I know that all the guys here are extremely motivated to take Max back to where he deserves to be on the grid,” explained Vosse.

“As the five TCR Benelux events are integrated into TCR Europe, we will also be well equipped to keep our Team and Driver Championship titles in this competition, while also aiming for a good result in the European Championship.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

I have been a very passionate fan of Motorsport for over 30 years with Touring Cars as my favourite form of Motor Racing. I cover The TCR UK Series, The TCR Europe Series and The FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) as well as following various TCR Series around the world.

Related articles

Davidovski returns to TCR Europe for second campaign

Aurelien Panis swaps Audi for Cupra at Comtoyou...

TCR Series Roundup – 10th February 2019

TCR Series Roundup – 3rd February 2019

M Racing confirm TCR Europe switch

New entry quota and points system introduced to...

WRT confirmed as first Audi DTM customer squad

Mercedes-AMG Team Black Falcon takes Barcelona pole

British Squad Strakka Racing Fastest in Blancpain GT...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More