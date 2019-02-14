Potty switches to WRT for second TCR Europe season

Maxime Potty is the latest driver to confirm his return to the TCR Europe Touring Car Series for the 2019 season, having switched outfits to the Belgian W Racing Team (WRT).

Last season Potty drove for Comtoyou Racing in a Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR where he fought for both the TCR Europe Touring Car Series title and the TCR Benelux Series title. Potty will continue with the Golf GTi this season.

The Belgian driver finished in eighth place overall last season, enjoying his best weekend on home turf, where he took a second place finish and a third place finish at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

For Potty, this is a welcome return ahead of a dual title challenge this year.

“I am going back to my first love since I had already developed my career with WRT during my first two seasons in TCR Benelux. We had a number of choices to discuss concerning TCR Europe this year, but WRT’s motivation made the difference,” said Potty.

“I can count on a year of great experience in this TCR Europe and I know all the circuits, except Hockenheim and Red Bull Ring, which are new on the calendar. The objective we share with WRT is therefore clear: we want to run at the front and aim for the final podium in TCR Europe and the title in TCR Benelux.”

WRT Team Principal Vincent Vosse expressed his happiness regarding the Volkswagen drivers return to the team and made his hopes clear for the season ahead.

“We are all really happy to have Max back for a full season. Internally, the confirmation of his return was met with delight and I know that all the guys here are extremely motivated to take Max back to where he deserves to be on the grid,” explained Vosse.

“As the five TCR Benelux events are integrated into TCR Europe, we will also be well equipped to keep our Team and Driver Championship titles in this competition, while also aiming for a good result in the European Championship.”