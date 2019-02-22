Prema sign Fittipaldi for 2019 Formula Regional European Championship

Prema Powerteam have confirmed Enzo Fittipaldi (grandson of two-time FIA Formula 1 World Champion Emerson Fittipaldi) in the team for the 2019 Formula Regional European Championship.

The 17-year old Brazilian won the Italian Formula 4 Championship last year with Prema, plus finishing third with them in the ADAC Formula 4 Championship in the same season.

Fittipaldi says that he is jubilant to be continuing his relationship with the Italian team, as he bids to continue his rise up to the single-seater formulas.

“I am really happy to be racing with Prema Powerteam in 2019 for the third year in a row,” Fittipaldi added.

“We will line-up in the Formula Regional European Championship, a new series with a new car and obviously a new challenge for the team and drivers.

“Testing will be extremely important to learn the tyres and understand how the car works. It is an honor for me to be part of the Ferrari Driver Academy again.

“They give me all the support I need inside and outside the track and I’m really happy to continue with them and Prema.”

Team Principal Angelo Rosin believes Fittipaldi is “a proven winner and a really valuable resource” to Prema.

“Enzo really did a fantastic job last season and we really look forward to seeing him race in the Formula Regional European Championship,” Rosin mentioned.

“He is a proven winner and a really valuable resource for all the team while preparing for a campaign in the new series.

“We are also proud of the continued support by the Ferrari Driver Academy, which rewarded our efforts and continued to trust us for the step to a new series.”