Shield Returns For Second Ginetta GT4 Supercup Campaign

Carl Shield is aiming for the front this season as he returns the Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup grid with AK Motorsport.

The 39 year old entered the Supercup for the first time last season with race-winning experience in the 750 Motor Club M3 Cup under his belt.

Shield impressed with a fourth place finish in his debut outing and a top ten result in each of the first twelve races of the campaign.

While a podium finish wouldn’t go his way, he secured nine top six finishes through the campaign and wants more as he enters this year as team-mate to Carl Garnett.

“I’m pleased to be staying with AK Motorsport. We work really well together and we both learnt a lot in our first season in the Supercup,” said Shield.

“With us not having the budget to test, it was always going be a two year plan when we entered the series, using the 2018 race weekends to learn and develop our car set-up.

“While we won’t be testing outside of race weekends again, with our knowledge from last year we are a long way ahead of where we were and will start each meeting in a much better position.

“I have very high ambitions for the season ahead. I proved last year I have the pace to run at the front and that’s where I want to be again.”

2019 Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup Provisional Entry List So Far:

AK Motorsport – Carl Shield and Carl Garnett

Century Motorsport – Jack Oliphant and Peter Bassill

Declan Jones Racing – Lucky Khera and Lee Frost

Rob Boston Racing – James Kell

Team HARD – Tom Barley, Paul Taylor and Darron Lewis