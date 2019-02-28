Ginetta GT4 Supercup

Shield Returns For Second Ginetta GT4 Supercup Campaign

by Simon Paice
written by Simon Paice
Carl Shield - 2018 Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup - Jakob Ebrey Photography
Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Carl Shield is aiming for the front this season as he returns the Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup grid with AK Motorsport.

The 39 year old entered the Supercup for the first time last season with race-winning experience in the 750 Motor Club M3 Cup under his belt.

Shield impressed with a fourth place finish in his debut outing and a top ten result in each of the first twelve races of the campaign.

While a podium finish wouldn’t go his way, he secured nine top six finishes through the campaign and wants more as he enters this year as team-mate to Carl Garnett.

“I’m pleased to be staying with AK Motorsport. We work really well together and we both learnt a lot in our first season in the Supercup,” said Shield.

“With us not having the budget to test, it was always going be a two year plan when we entered the series, using the 2018 race weekends to learn and develop our car set-up.

“While we won’t be testing outside of race weekends again, with our knowledge from last year we are a long way ahead of where we were and will start each meeting in a much better position.

“I have very high ambitions for the season ahead. I proved last year I have the pace to run at the front and that’s where I want to be again.”

2019 Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup Provisional Entry List So Far:

AK Motorsport – Carl Shield and Carl Garnett

Century Motorsport – Jack Oliphant and Peter Bassill

Declan Jones Racing –  Lucky Khera and Lee Frost

Rob Boston Racing – James Kell

Team HARD – Tom Barley, Paul Taylor and Darron Lewis

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Simon Paice

Simon provides coverage of the support championships for the BTCC, having been a fixture in the TOCA paddock for over six years.You can follow him on Twitter @spaicemedia.

Related articles

Barley Leads Team HARD Trio Into 2019 GT4...

Oliphant Name Returns To GT4 Supercup Grid With...

Declan Jones Launches New Team For 2019 Supercup

Garnett To Make Ginetta Supercup Debut With AK...

Millers Oils Sponsor GT4 Supercup As Part Of...

2018 Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup: Season In Numbers

2018 Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup: Season Review

Ladell Crowned Champion With Double Brands Hatch Win

Silverstone Double Puts Ladell In Supercup Title Control

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More