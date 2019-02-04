SVG Motorsport Confirm Ginetta G40 Cup and GDRC Entries for 2019

West Sussex based, SVG Motorsport have confirmed their Ginetta G40 Cup and Ginetta Racing Drivers Club entries for 2019.

Alistair Barclay, is to return for his second season in the G40 cup. After finishing last season on a high, with a trio of podiums and a crucial race win, last time out at Donington Park. Finally finishing 4th overall in the championship standings.

Also returning for a season is, London based, Robert Pugsley. Making his racing debut in the GDRC in 2017, he returns to the G40 cup, after a number of top six finishes, left him finishing in 11th overall, last year.

After making his debut in the Ginetta GT5 Challenge in 2013, Andy Marshall brings a wealth of Ginetta experience to the team; having stayed with the GT5 Challenge for a number of seasons.

And finally rounding out the G40 lineup, is Charlotte Birch. Who steps up to make her Ginetta debut after two seasons in the Junior Saloon Car Championship, honing her skills. It’s highly likely that Charlotte, at 16 years old, will be the youngest driver on the grid.

Neil Wallace, meanwhile, is set for his racing debut in the GRDC. The scotsman joins the Ginetta family after previous track experience in both Porsches and Caterhams.

SVG’s owner Andy Johnson, who has over 30 years motorsport experience himself explained, “We’re really happy with our driver line-up for 2019. Alistair [Barclay] was a front-runner towards the end of last year and I’m sure he will be again this season, while Robert [Pugsley] is a strong candidate for success as well in his second year in the series.

“Andrew [Marshall] has a lot of experience in Ginetta racing which should serve him well, while Charlotte [Birch] is an exciting talent and will learn from her experienced team-mates. From the time we’ve spent with Neil [Wallace] so far, he looks right on the GRDC pace.



“Overall it’s looking very promising this season. We want to come away with more podium finishes than last year, that’s always a good ambition to start with, and hopefully we can be up there challenging for the title as well.”