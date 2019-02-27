Team Clairet Sport and JSB Compétition to run Peugeot’s in TCR Europe

Team Clairet Sport has announced that they will make their debut in the 2019 TCR Touring Car Series, running up to three Peugeot 308 TCR cars.

Jean-Marie Clairet confirmed that the first two cars have been filled and will be driven by his sons Teddy Clairet and Jimmy Clairet.

Jimmy was classified third in the 2017 and 2018 Peugeot 308 Racing Cup, scoring five race wins. He was one of the drivers selected by Peugeot Sport to drive the 308 in its maiden TCR competition appearance, at Spa-Francorchamps as part of the 2016 TCR International Series.

Teddy has also followed the family tradition of competing in the Peugeot Racing Cup. He is the reigning champion, having secured the title with six race wins after finishing the 2017 season as runner up in the standings

Meanwhile, Julien Briché’s JSB Compétition has also confirmed that they will return to the TCR Europe Touring Car Series for the 2019 season, expanding their lineup from one to three cars for the new campaign.

After Briché contested last season in a Peugeot 308 TCR as a single entry, the team has expanded its line up for the new season by adding a second Peugeot for female racer Lilou Wadoux. Wadoux who has made her debut the 2016 Peugeot Racing Cup and was classified second in the 208 Junior Class in 2017.

Adding to the lineup is last years TCR Europe Touring Car Series DSG Cup runner up Marie Baus-Coppens. Having competed in the series last year at the wheel of a Cupra TCR DSG, the car has been upgraded for this season and is equipped with a sequential gearbox.

With the team entering three cars, there has been no confirmation if Briché will drive the second Peugeot entry for this year.