TCR Europe

Team Clairet Sport and JSB Compétition to run Peugeot’s in TCR Europe

by Phil Kinch
written by Phil Kinch
Team Clairet Sport and JSB Compétition to run Peugeot’s in TCR Europe
Julien Briché. Credit: WSC Ltd / TCR Europe

Team Clairet Sport has announced that they will make their debut in the 2019 TCR Touring Car Series, running up to three Peugeot 308 TCR cars.

Jean-Marie Clairet confirmed that the first two cars have been filled and will be driven by his sons Teddy Clairet and Jimmy Clairet.

Jimmy was classified third in the 2017 and 2018 Peugeot 308 Racing Cup, scoring five race wins. He was one of the drivers selected by Peugeot Sport to drive the 308 in its maiden TCR competition appearance, at Spa-Francorchamps as part of the  2016 TCR International Series.

Teddy has also followed the family tradition of competing in the Peugeot Racing Cup. He is the reigning champion, having secured the title with six race wins after finishing the 2017 season as runner up in the standings

Meanwhile, Julien Briché’s JSB Compétition has also confirmed that they will return to the TCR Europe Touring Car Series for the 2019 season, expanding their lineup from one to three cars for the new campaign.

After Briché contested last season in a Peugeot 308 TCR as a single entry, the team has expanded its line up for the new season by adding a second Peugeot for female racer Lilou Wadoux. Wadoux who has made her debut the 2016 Peugeot Racing Cup and was classified second in the 208 Junior Class in 2017.

Adding to the lineup is last years TCR Europe Touring Car Series DSG Cup runner up Marie Baus-Coppens. Having competed in the series last year at the wheel of a Cupra TCR DSG, the car has been upgraded for this season and is equipped with a sequential gearbox.

With the team entering three cars, there has been no confirmation if Briché will drive the second Peugeot entry for this year.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

I have been a very passionate fan of Motorsport for over 30 years with Touring Cars as my favourite form of Motor Racing.I cover The TCR UK Series, The TCR Europe Series and The FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) as well as following various TCR Series around the world.

Related articles

TCR Series Roundup – 24th February 2019

TCR Series Roundup – 17th February 2019

Potty switches to WRT for second TCR Europe...

Davidovski returns to TCR Europe for second campaign

TCR Series Roundup – 10th February 2019

TCR Series Roundup – 3rd February 2019

M Racing confirm TCR Europe switch

In the Hot SEAT: Living the High Life...

SEAT Leon Eurocup Heads to Silverstone

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More