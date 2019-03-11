2016 Vice-Champion Burns Returns To GT4 Supercup

After two seasons away, Will Burns will return to the Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup this season with reigning champions Rob Boston Racing.

Previously competing in the championship between 2014 and 2016, Burns starred in his final campaign as he fought Tom Wrigley for title honours.

Overturning a deficit of over 90 points to get right into title contention for the season finale, their battle went down to the last lap of the season with Burns missing out by three points.

The Weston-Super-Mare racer went on to contest the British Touring Car Championship the following season, before joining British GT last year.

Burns now returns to one-make competition with Rob Boston Racing, who have taken two Drivers’ titles and two Teams’ titles in the last three years.

“I’ve loved my time in the Ginetta GT4 Supercup previously and I’m excited to see what success I can achieve this year with Rob Boston Racing,” said Burns.

“I feel right at home behind the wheel of a Ginetta G55 GT4, so I’m confident I can hit the ground running with the team.

“I have naturally learnt a lot during my time in the BTCC and British GT, which means I come back to the Supercup the strongest I have ever been as a driver.

“The competition will be fierce, but I’m looking forward to the challenge and can’t wait for the season to start in April.”