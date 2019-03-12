Alonso partners up with Logitech G to from FA Racing eSports Team

Two-time FIA Formula 1 World Champion Fernando Alonso and Logitech G have joined forces in their FA Racing eSports Team for 2019.

This year will mark the second season of the partnership between FA Racing and Logitech G, as FA Racing will be competing with Logitech G’s equipment to put together a design and development process for new Logitech G products and technologies.

Alonso, the team owner, is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“I’m excited to introduce a team of dedicated, talented drivers to represent my team for the 2019 season,” Alonso said.

“I have hand selected some great young talent who are ready to continue bringing success to the team. Logitech G will continue to be our partner, providing us with all the necessary gaming equipment and technologies so we can be fully prepared for our second season of racing and beyond.

“Also during this season, we’ll announce new exciting partnerships and global projects that will expand our team footprint worldwide.”

British Formula 3 Championship race winner, MRF Series champion and W-Series driver, Jamie Chadwick was the first major addition to the team and hopes to broaden her skills on-screen as well as on-track.

“Simracing has closed the gap on real formula racing when it comes to strategy, competition and skill,” Chadwick explained.

“Joining the team with Alonso, with my other great teammates, will allow me to leverage my behind-the-wheel experience and formula racing skill set to compete in one of the fastest growing, competitive esports categories.

“With the help of my teammates, we are pushing to bring a championship to FA Racing.”

Other than Chadwick, the following drivers who have been anounced as part of the Alonso FA Racing global eSports team:

Diego Ruiloba – During 2018, Ruiloba made a name of himself by becoming one of the top Spanish racers by competing and winning multiple qualifiers and championship finals. He has also won the FA Racing Liberbank Challenge last year.

– During 2018, Ruiloba made a name of himself by becoming one of the top Spanish racers by competing and winning multiple qualifiers and championship finals. He has also won the FA Racing Liberbank Challenge last year. Xiang Gao – The 26-year old from China already has ten years of simracing behind him and has six years of experience in road car racing. He was also a 2018 McLaren Shadow Grand Finalist.

– The 26-year old from China already has ten years of simracing behind him and has six years of experience in road car racing. He was also a 2018 McLaren Shadow Grand Finalist. Matt Malone – A popular iRacing streamer in North America on YouTube, Twitch and other platforms.

– A popular iRacing streamer in North America on YouTube, Twitch and other platforms. Alexander Dornieden – 24-year old German simracer and eSports WTCC Champion.

– 24-year old German simracer and eSports WTCC Champion. Ebrahim Almubarak – Almubarak dominated the Middle Eastern qualifers before making the McLaren Shadow Grand Finals.

– Almubarak dominated the Middle Eastern qualifers before making the McLaren Shadow Grand Finals. Kristian Kwietniewski – Outperformed all opponents at the Logitech G Challenge in Europe to earn his place in the McLaren Shadow semi-finals in 2018.

Head of Gaming Simulation for Logitech G Vincent Borel is determined for his team to produce the “best racing gaming equipment on the market”.

“Simracing is a fast-growing genre and to stay in front you need to be in front,” Borel added.

“Working with Fernando and his racing team, we will help showcase how special simracing is and partner with the team to create the best racing gaming equipment on the market”.