Former F1 Star Romain Grosjean Leads R8G in Quest for Championship Glory

Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK Esports is set to enter into the F1 Esports Pro Championship with the partnership announcement with R8G e-Sports Sim Racing Team, led by former Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean.

R8G, known for its impressive roster of skilled drivers and a dedicated support team, will collaborate closely with Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK Esports as they aim for the ultimate prize of securing the World Championship title in the F1 Esports Pro Championship.

With a successful track record in various racing platforms, including notable wins such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual and the ESL Drivers’ World Title, R8G has quickly established itself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of online racing. They have gained a substantial following on social media and made their mark in prestigious competitions like Formula E Accelerate, DTM eSports, and the SimRacing World Cup. In 2021, they even clinched a silver medal in the first-ever Olympic Virtual Games. Their recent entry into F1 Esports has been marked by rapid progression, propelled by their strong team structure and commitment to nurturing young talent.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative of Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK Esports, expressed excitement about the partnership: “R8G is the ideal partner to help us take Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK Esports to new heights. Our ambitions are high, both in terms of competition performance and delivering exceptional value to our partners and fans. To achieve this, we need top-tier partners, and R8G perfectly fits the bill.

“Their track record of success in F1 Esports and sim racing is impressive, and they possess the know-how to deliver outstanding results. Romain’s leadership and wealth of experience will benefit the entire team. We eagerly look forward to the upcoming season and the future of our esports team.”

Romain Grosjean, CEO of R8G e-Sports, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “Over the past three years, our esports team has been dedicated to discovering young talent and winning titles. In just three years, we have transformed from nothing into one of the world’s best structures. It is truly an honor to work alongside Sauber Esports and Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK Esports, playing a leading role in F1 Esports, both on and off the track.

“I have known many people within the team for years throughout various F1 paddocks. Our combined experiences in both the real and virtual worlds will propel us toward the ultimate success. The team is bursting with talent, energy, desire, and ambition. I am eagerly awaiting the start of the season.”

The partnership between Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK Esports and R8G e-Sports signifies a formidable alliance in the F1 Esports Pro Championship, merging their collective strengths and determination to leave a lasting impact on the virtual racing world.