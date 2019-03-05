Beechdean Return to Top in Second Test Session

Session two of the 2019 British GT Championship media day test is in the books and its the Beechdean AMR GT3 entry which has topped the timing screens. Andrew Howard had the wheel of the new Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT3 throughout the session and posted his fastest time on his fourth lap.

In a complete turn around from the previous session it was the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO‘s of Barwell Motorsport who came in second and third fastest in the non competitive session. The #72 of Adam Balon and Phil Keen took the honors in the intra-team battle over Sam De Haan and Jonny Cocker in the #69. Four marques took the top five positions in the session.

GT4 was also a change around as the Mercedes-AMG GT4 of Team Parker Racing climbed to the top of the class time sheet. HHC Motorsport took second place with their McLaren 570S GT4 ahead of the Beechdean AMR GT4 entry of Kelvin Fletcher and Martin Plowman.

A red flag mid session interrupted the testing but track action was promptly resumed. It would appear that the stoppage was for an off track exersion for the RAM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3. A 20 minute out-lap followed by fresh bodywork would appear to be the proof of the pudding but we have not managed to get this confirmed.

The third and final session of the day is underway now at Donington Park.