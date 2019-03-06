Borkovic stays with Target Competition for 2019

Multiple race-winner, Dusan Borkovic, will embark on another campaign in the TCR Europe Touring Car Series this year. The Serbian will return with Target Competition in one of their strong Hyundai i30N TCRs, and will surely be aiming for the drivers’ championship title that eluded him in 2018.

Continuity was key for the 34 year-old when making his decision about where to race during the upcoming season. Having developed a good relationship with the Italian team, Borkovic felt that there was no better place for him to be.

He explained, “Target Competition showed professionalism and all of their experience last season. Our chemistry was great, as was our mutual respect for each other and for Hyundai Motorsport. I’m sure that this year we can only be better.”

“There was no doubt in my mind in choosing the championship as TCR Europe is a great series that offers great opportunities and the competition is extremely strong. I think that this year will be even more competitive, but I’m absolutely ready to give it my best and end the season on top.”

Despite strong pace throughout the year, Borkovic’s 2018 campaign was blighted by bad luck and some rash decisions which ultimately played a part in how the title was decided. However, for 2019, he hopes to have a less turbulent campaign, and is buoyant about his chances of outright victory:

“Almost all of the tracks are familiar to me, and that’s a big plus.” he said. “I never drove on Hockenheim and Red Bull Ring, but I’m sure that together with the team we will put up our best performance possible as well. I expect the spectacular start at the Hungaroring, which traditionally brings together big crowds, among which are many Serbian fans. I won there last year, and I hold fond memories of that track throughout my career. The final is reserved for Barcelona and Monza, almost as last year, I just hope with the different outcome than last year.

“I hope that this year everything will be much smoother giving that the team and I have more experience together and individually, and I will as always do my best as far as preparing for the season and giving my best at each racing weekend. I also welcome our new partner Autodis. I hope that I exceed their expectation and bring them many reasons to celebrate throughout the year.”

Dusan Borkovic will be joined at Target Competition by Swedish siblings, Andreas & Jessica Backman, who competed in TCR Scandinavia and the TCR UK Series last year.