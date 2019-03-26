Dan Sayle Makes Racing Return

Isle of Man rider Dan Sayle will make his return to road racing at this years Blackfords Pre-TT Classic Road Races. Held at the 4.25 mile Billown circuit following serious injuries he sustained at the 2018 Classic TT races which takes place from 24-27 May.

Sayle is set to ride in the Geoff Duke Junior Superbike Race riding a 250cc Yamaha in the 8 lap race. Sayle is also set to ride at the same circuit a fortnight later in the 250cc/650cc class on a Yamaha twin cylinder .

Speaking on his return to racing Sayle said, “I’m counting down the days until I will be back on the grid at Billown for the Pre-TT Classic Races.

“It has been a long haul since last August, but my determination never deserted me, even at my lowest point to race again and now that i have been discharged from Nobles, I am getting back into a training routine to ensure I am fully fit for May”

“It was no surprise to me to receive not one but two entries from Dan, he made it clear to everyone that he was going to race again despite the serious injuries he sustained in last years Classic TT and he has proved will power and determination can prove any doubters wrong.” added Rachel Palmer who is the Assistant Race Secretary.

“We all look forward to seeing Dan Sayle back at Billown for the Blackfords Pre-TT Classic Road Races and the Colas Post TT Road Races and wish him safe and enjoyable racing”

Sayle who is no stranger to road racing is currently joint first in the standings for most wins as a sidecar passenger at the Isle of Man TT Road Races with eight wins to his name.