Epps Reunites With Team HARD For Ginetta GT4 Supercup Debut

Mike Epps will make a move into GT competition for the first time this season as he rejoins Team HARD for the 2019 Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup.

Epps competed with the Kent-based squad in the British Touring Car Championship in 2016 and 2017, finishing runner-up in the Jack Sears Trophy in his first season.

With multiple top ten finishes under his belt including a standout fifth overall in the 2017 finale, Epps moved into the Renault UK Clio Cup last year with Matrix Motorsport.

After taking a pair of podium finishes, the former USF2000 and VW Racing Cup driver will now remain on the TOCA package in the GT4 Supercup.

Epps, who celebrated his 27th birthday yesterday (12th March), joins Tom Barley, Paul Taylor and Darron Lewis in Team HARD’s Supercup entry.

“After the winter I’ve had, I’m pleased to be starting the season and competing in such a great championship as the Ginetta GT4 SuperCup,” said Epps.

“Finding budget for this year has been harder than ever and after being let down a few weeks ago, I was close to not racing at all in 2019.

“Luckily with my help of my loyal partners, Tony Gilham and Team HARD. Racing, we’ve bounced back and I’m massively thankful to them.

“While this is a first move into GT competition, I’m comfortable driving in rear-wheel drive GT cars with aero through my single-seater experience.

“I’ve had a handful of laps in both wet and dry conditions in a Ginetta G55 GT4 and it’s a satisfying car to drive.

“At the moment we’ll be doing this race-by-race, but hopefully we’ll be able to secure the rest of the season budget with some good momentum and results.”