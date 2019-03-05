British GT

Full Season Entry List Announced for British GT

by Nick Smith
The 2018 British GT field at Rockingham.
Credit: BritishGT.com/Jakob Ebrey Photography.

The 2019 British GT Championship media day is underway at MSV‘s Donington Park circuit in the Midlands where a capacity grid for the full season has just been announced. The entry list comprises 38 two driver entries and ten different manufacturers.

GT3 Entries

Heading the list as always are the fleet of GT3 machines who will battle for the overall championship title. The British GT Championship plays host to the UK debut of five new for 2019 models including the hotly anticipated Aston Martin Vantage V12 GT3 and the Evo version of the Lamborghini Huracan GT3. The Porsche 911 GT3-R, Bentley Continental GT and McLaren 720S GT3 all make their UK debut in customer hands. The BMW M6 GT3 makes its British GT debut.

14 GT3 machines grace the entry list for 2019, a significant turn-around given the class’ recent downtick in entries. Seven different brands are represented including Porsche for the first time since TrackSpeed sold up their GT racing equipment and stepped back to running national rally cars back in 2015. In-fact famine has turned to feast with only Porsche providing cars in all three classes of the British GT Championship this year.

The increase in full season numbers is even more impressive when two significant teams in the paddock, Barwell Motorsport and Team Parker Racing have both scaled their efforts back. Barwell will only  field two Lamborghinis this year while Team Parker Racing have stepped back to a single Bentley Continental GT3. Both teams are running brand new cars though.

Yesterday the news also broke about the return of JRM Racing to GT competition, bringing a second new Bentley to the series.

GT4 Entries

In GT4, the numbers are also very promising with eight brands present including the Ford Mustang GT4 for the first time in British GT history. Equally welcome news is the return of KTM to the national series, this time in fully fledged GT4 specification. Porsche, McLaren and BMW all return. Ginetta are conspicuous by their absence, dropping in little over a year from the most numerous car in the class to completely unrepresented.

The Aston Martin name has rocketed up the list of cars for 2019 however. Five of the new for this year GT4 versions of the new Vantage will line up when the championship heads to Oulton Park at easter for the traditional curtain raiser. Only two of the old model turned out for the 2018 Donington Decider event.

With a blank in the form of the #89 Stellar Motorsport entry we could even be looking at nine brands vying for GT4 honors. Especially has the team have opted for the race number 89 as opposed to the tradition #86 which has been assigned to the Toyota GT86 GT4, which GPRM first, then Stellar last year campaigned.

Equally good news is the return of the GTC class after several years of absence. Occasional entries, such as the John Seale/Marcus Clutton driven Ferrari 488 Challenge from the final round last year, have kept the class in the memory but a full season attack by WPI Motorsport brings it back, hopefully to stay. The Michael Igoe and Adam Wilcox driven Porsche 991 GT3 Cup car may be alone in the class but the combination of experienced drivers and some circuits on the calendar more suited to a cup car than a big GT3, we could see the GTC car mixing it up with the supposedly faster cars ahead during the year.

Below is the full entry list:

Car #Driver 1Driver 2TeamCarGTClass
2Mark Farmer (GBR)Nicki Thiim (DNK)TF SportAston Martin Vantage V12 GT3GT3Pro/Am
3Dominic Paul (GBR)Ben Green (GBR)Century MotorsportBMW M6 GT3GT3Pro/Am
6Ian LoggieCallum MacleodRAM RacingMercedes-AMG GT3GT3Pro/Am
7Glynn Geddie (GBR)Ryan Ratcliffe (GBR)Team Parker RacingBentley Continental GT3 (Second Generation)GT3Silver Cup
8Richard Neary (GBR)Adam Christodoulou (GBR)Team ABBA RacingMercedes-AMG GT3GT3Pro/Am
9Adrian Willmott (GBR)Jack Mitchell (GBR)Century MotorsportBMW M6 GT3GT3Pro/Am
18Michael Igoe (GBR)Adam Wilcox (GBR)WPI MotorsportPorsche 991 GT3 CupGTCPro/Am
22Shaun Balfe (GBR)Rob Bell (GBR)Balfe MotorsportMcLaren 720S GT3GT3Pro/Am
31Seb Morris (GBR)Rick Parfitt Jnr (GBR)JRM RacingBentley Continental GT3GT3Pro/Am
33Shamus Jennings (GBR)Greg Caton (GBR)G-Cat RacingPorsche 991 GT3-RGT3Pro/Am
47Graham Davidson (GBR)Jonny Adam (GBR)TF SportAston Martin Vantage V12 GT3GT3Pro/Am
69Sam De Haan (GBR)Jonathan Cocker (GBR)Barwell MotorsportLamborghini Huracan GT3 EvoGT3Pro/Am
72Adam Balon (GBR)Phil Keen (GBR)Barwell MotorsportLamborghini Huracan GT3 EvoGT3Pro/Am
96Ollie Wilkinson (GBR)Bradley Ellis (GBR)Optimum MotorsportAston Martin Vantage V12 GT3GT3Silver Cup
99Andrew Howard (GBR)Marco Sorensen (DNK)Beechdean MotorsportAston Martin Vantage V12 GT3GT3Pro/Am
4James Dorlin (GBR)Josh Smith (GBR)Tolman MotorsportMcLaren 570S GT4GT4Silver Cup
5Jordan Collard (GBR)Lewis Proctor (GBR)Tolman MotorsportMcLaren 570S GT4GT4Silver Cup
11Kelvin Fletcher (GBR)Martin Plowman (GBR)Beechdean MotorsportAston Martin Vantage GT4GT4Pro/Am
15Scott Maxwell (GBR)Seb Priaulx (GBR)Multimatic MotorsportsFord Mustang GT4GT4Silver Cup
19Billy Johnson (USA)TBCMultimatic MotorsportFord Mustang GT4GT4Pro/Am
20Michael O'Brien (GBR)Graham Johnson (GBR)Balfe MotorsportMcLaren 570S GT4GT4Pro/Am
23Sam Smelt (GBR)Aron Taylor-Smith (IRL)RACE PerformanceFord Mustang GT4GT4Silver Cup
32Mike McCollum (GBR)Sean Cooper (GBR)TrackFocusedKTM X-Bow GT4GT4Pro/Am
35Connor O'Brien (GBR)Jack Butel (GBR)Optimum MotorsportAston Martin Vantage GT4GT4Silver Cup
42TBCTBCOptimum MotorsportBMW M4 GT4GT4TBC
43Angus Fender (GBR)Andrew Gordon-Colebrooke (GBR)Century MotorsportBMW M4 GT4GT4Silver Cup
44Steve McCully/Paul ViceMatthew GeorgeInvictus Games RacingJaguar F-Type SVR GT4GT4Pro/Am
57Dean MacDonald (GBR)Callum Pointon (GBR)HHC MotorsportMcLaren 570S GT4GT4Silver Cup
58Tom JacksonLuke WilliamsHHC MotorsportMcLaren 570S GT4GT4Silver Cup
61Ben Hurst (CAN)Micah Stanley (MCO)Academy MotorsportAston Martin Vantage GT4GT4Silver Cup
62Alex Toth-JonesWill MooreAcademy MotorsportAston Martin Vantage GT4GT4Silver Cup
66Nick Jones (GBR)Scot Malvern (GBR)Team Parker RacingMercedes-AMG GT4GT4Pro/Am
75Mike Robinson (GBR)Patrik Matthiesen (DNK)Optimum MotorsportAston Martin Vantage GT4GT4Silver Cup
77Michael Broadhurst (GBR)Mark Murfitt (GBR)Fox MotorsportMercedes-AMG GT4GT4Pro/Am
88Chris Car (GBR)Dino Zamparelli (GBR)GT MarquesPorsche 718 Cayman Clubsport GT4GT4Pro/Am
89TBCTBCStellar RacingTBCGT4TBC
95Patrick KibbleJosh PriceTF SportAston Martin Vantage GT4GT4Silver Cup
97Tom CanningRory CollingborneTF SportAston Martin Vantage GT4GT4Silver Cup
Nick Smith

A photographer and journalist of more than 10 years experience with a passion for GT and Endurance racing. In my spare time I run a haulage company!

